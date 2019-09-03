Samsung is bringing 5G to the masses. The company has announced the new Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, and it’s essentially a midrange phone for those that want 5G connectivity but don’t want to have to pay for overly expensive flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G.

The Galaxy A series, in general, is aimed at offering high-end features without an ultra-high price tag. The A90, for example, boasts an edge-to-edge display with a small teardrop notch for the front-facing camera, along with a decent camera, and even Samsung Dex support.

The phone has pretty zippy internals, too. You’ll get a Snapdragon 855 processor, along with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display is perhaps one of the only trade-offs, sitting in at a 1,080p resolution, but it’s still an OLED display, so colors will look vivid and blacks will be nice and deep. On the back of the device, there’s a triple-camera system with a main 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is pretty high-end too — it sits in at 32 megapixels. Inside the device, you’ll get a 4,500mAh.

The device is pretty good looking. too. It’s available in some nice finishes, and while it has a small chin under the display, that chin is hardly noticeable. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a nice touch.

Of course, the device also, as mentioned, offers 5G connectivity. To get 5G, you’ll still need to live in an area with 5G connectivity, and even that connectivity might be a little spotty, but if you do then it may be worth considering a device with 5G, like this one.

Unfortunately, there are a few things we don’t yet know about the phone. Notably, Samsung has yet to announce pricing for the new phone, but Galaxy A-series devices traditionally carry a much lower price tag than Galaxy S phones. We expect the device to easily compete with the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which starts at $840. The Note 10 5G, by comparison, starts at $1,299. The device will be available for purchase in South Korea starting on September 4.

