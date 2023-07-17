 Skip to main content
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t even exist yet, but there’s already a deal

Albert Bassili
If you’ve been following the development of foldable for quite some time now, you know that Samsung makes some of the best folding phones on the market. In fact, the Galaxy Fold started the push of foldables across the industry, and now everybody from Xiaomi to Google is making some form of foldable. While the latest in Samsung’s lineup is the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, we’re already seeing deals on the next iteration of their products like the Galaxy Flip 5.

Why you should reserve the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, standing upside down while half opened up.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Even though Samsung is being pretty cagey about what’s coming up in their next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26th, we have a general idea from leaks and rumors as to what exactly will be coming out. For the Flip 5, we expect the same general design philosophy as we’ve seen so far, with the one major difference being that the hinge will be new. The assumption is that the new hinge will be more durable and allow the screens to fold flat rather than have a little gap. As for processing power, we likely see it jump to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which comes with 8GB of RAM and has two storage options, 128GB or 256 GB.

As for cameras, we can’t just say yet what we’re going to see and whether there’s an upgrade on the horizon; the same goes for battery life. That said, when it comes to the latter, we have seen a general upgrade in battery capacity across Samsung’s latest generation of phones, like the Galaxy S23, and there might also be some software updates that make the phone more efficient. If you’d like a full rundown of what to expect, check out our breakdown of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks and rumors for more information.

In terms of the deal, you get $50 off your order when pre-purchasing off Samsung’s website. You can’t specify what device you’re going to pre-purchase, but instead, this works more like a pre-purchase coupon Samsung is giving away for free, so it’s well worth signing up, even if you aren’t completely sure what product you’ll grab.

