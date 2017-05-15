Get Samsung’s latest Galaxy J3 midrange phone from AT&T for just $180

Why it matters to you The Samsung Galaxy J3 was a great midrange phone option in 2016, and the 2017 version follows in its footsteps.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 has been refreshed, and a 2017 version of the phone is now available from AT&T. The entry-level phone was subject to some speculation, and it seems as though many of the rumors surrounding the phone have turned out to be true.

The phone was pretty quietly unveiled by AT&T — which makes sense considering the fact that it’s a lower-end phone that doesn’t boast all that many surprising features. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad phone — in fact, it’s a pretty good option for those looking for a device on a budget.

As an entry-level phone, the specs aren’t anything to write home about. Under the hood, you’ll find a Samsung Exynos 7570 processor, along with 1.5GB of RAM. You’ll also get 16GB of storage, although there is a microSD card slot, so that storage can be expanded upon. It sports a Super AMOLED 1,280 x 720 display, and the phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The design of the phone is pretty nice too — it features a unibody design with a simple yet sleek look. On the back, you’ll find a gray band with the camera in the middle, which gives some variation to the otherwise very basic design. The front offers a very distinct Samsung look, with an oval home button and capacitive back buttons and multitasking buttons.

If you want the Samsung Galaxy J3 for yourself, you can get it straight from the AT&T website. It’ll cost you $180, or you can pay $6 for 30 months on AT&T’s installment plan. You can also get it from AT&T’s stores around the U.S.

It was expected that the Samsung Galaxy J3 would launch alongside a refreshed Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7, but that doesn’t seem to have been the case. It’s likely we’ll see updates of the other two phones at some point in the near future.