Here’s how to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Christian de Looper
Samsung has finally taken the wraps off of its latest and greatest smartphone, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The device is jam-packed with new features, a beautiful design, and, in typical Galaxy Note fashion, a massive display.

Now that the new device has been announced, you might be wondering how you can get yours hands on it for yourself. Samsung announced that pre-orders for the device start on Friday, August 10, with availability for the phone starting on August 24.

Whether you’re looking to buy it through a carrier or unlocked, here’s everything you need to know about buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Unlocked

As you might expect, the Galaxy Note 9 is available unlocked — though you have to pay for it up front. According to Samsung, the device will be available through its website, but you will also be able to get your hands on it through Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target, and Walmart. The phone will be available unlocked starting on August 24 and will cost $1,000 for the 128GB version. It does not seem as though the 512GB version will be available unlocked, so you may need to go through carriers to get your hands on it.

Carriers

Thankfully, you don’t have to shell out all that cash for the device at once if you don’t want to. Instead, you can buy the device through your carrier, which may break up buying the phone in installments. Here’s the low-down on how to get your phone through a carrier.

AT&T

AT&T is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for pre-order starting on August 10 at 12:01 a.m., with sales beginning on August 24. The company is also offering a free Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, or Galaxy S9 Plus to those that purchase a Galaxy Note 9. Pricing for the device can be found below.

  • 128GB: $1,000 outright, or $33.34 per month for 30 months on the AT&T Next installment plan.
  • 512GB: $1,250 outright, or $41.67 per month for 30 months on the AT&T Next installment plan.

Sprint

Sprint will offer the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for pre-order starting on August 10 at 12:01 a.m., with sales beginning on August 24. Sprint has also announced that customers who buy the Galaxy Note 9 will be able to choose between a $300 pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones, or the Galaxy Fortnite skin. Customers can also go for both by paying an extra $99. Next up is the fact that Sprint is offering the phone for 50 percent off through the Sprint Flex lease, which equates to $20.83 per month.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 9 start on August 10 at 12:01 a.m., with sales beginning on August 24. Here’s the pricing T-Mobile has in store for the new device.

  • 128GB: $1,000 outright, or $30 per month for 24 months with a $280 down payment through the Equipment Installment Plan, or $40 per month for 24 months with an $82 down payment through Jump! On Demand.
  • 512GB: $1,250 outright, or $30 per month for 24 months with a $530 down payment through the Equipment Installment Plan.

Verizon

Verizon, like other carriers, will offer the Galaxy Note 9 for pre-order starting on August 10 at 12:01 a.m., with sales beginning on August 24. The company is also offering a few promos for the phone. For starters, for a limited time, if you buy a 128GB Galaxy Note 9, you’ll get a second 128GB Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, or Galaxy S9 Plus for free. To take advantage of that offer, both devices will need to be purchased on the Verizon payment plan, and will require one line of service.

On top of that, Verizon Up members that buy the new phone will get $10 off Samsung accessories, and, if you order the phone before August 23, you get a choice of either a pair of $300 AKG noise-cancelling headphones, or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks. You can also go for both by paying an extra $99.

Here’s the pricing Verizon has for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

  • 128GB: $1,000 outright, or $41.66 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment plan.
  • 512GB: $1,250 outright, or $52.08 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment plan.

Xfinity Mobile

Comcast Xfinity announced that the Galaxy Note 9 will be up for pre-order starting on August 10 at 12:01 a.m., with sales beginning on August 24. Xfinity has also announced that new customers who buy the phone, activate a new line, and port over their phone number to Xfinity Mobile will get a $300 prepaid card.

