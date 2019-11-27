The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is one of the best phones of the year, thanks to its super high-end specs, awesome design, and beautifully big screen. And now, as part of the Black Friday sales, you can get your hands on the Galaxy S10+ with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds for an impressive $800. That’s a huge $330 off the original price.

This is among the best deals out there for smartphones right now, so if you’re in the market for a new Android phone and like what Samsung has to offer, then this may well be the deal for you.

There are plenty of things to like about the Galaxy S10+. The phone is one of the more powerful devices of the year, thanks to the fact that it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which should be more than enough storage for the vast majority of users. If it’s not, though, you’re covered — thanks to the MicroSD card slot, which supports up to 1TB of storage. Not only that, but the device has a nice big 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,040 and a small hole-punch cutout for the dual-sensor front-facing camera.

Speaking of the camera, the camera on the back of the Galaxy S10+ is a triple-lens camera with a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens. Safe to say, the camera will be able to take excellent shots in almost all situations.

There are some other high-tech features on offer by the Galaxy S10+ as well. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with wireless charging, and a sleek and modern design. It also supports Samsung DeX, allowing you to connect the phone to an external monitor and essentially use it like a desktop computer.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are pretty nice headphones, too. These are true wireless headphones, meaning there’s no cable connecting them to your device or to each other. They offer a great sound, along with a six-hour battery life, wireless charging, and more. They fit pretty comfortably, too — which means they’re less likely to fall out of your ears while you’re wearing them. All that is to say that they’re a perfect pair of headphones for use with the Galaxy S10+.

Editors' Recommendations