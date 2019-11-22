2019 is drawing to a close, with all major flagship phones having been revealed. But there’s apparently no rest for the wicked, as a series of renders claim to showcase next year’s Samsung Galaxy S11 range. Following 2019’s Galaxy S10 range was always going to be a tough job, but it looks as if Samsung has the job well in hand. If these renders are correct, then we’re set to see some major improvements — including a Note 10-style centered hole-punch, a redesigned camera, and 5G connectivity for all models.

It’s likely the Galaxy S11 range will be among the first flagship smartphones to release next year, so it makes sense we’re starting to get some solid leaks. In this case, these renders come from a partnership between 91Mobiles and noted leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer, otherwise known as @OnLeaks.

The first difference you’re likely to notice is the aforementioned hole-punch selfie camera in the display. It’s been brought to the center, like the Galaxy Note 10 range. Love it or hate it, it seems the center hole is Samsung’s preferred option at this stage, though it’s worth keeping in mind this position could change as we get closer to the release date. We assume there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner beneath the display, as no other sensor is evident.

Speaking of the display, it’s expected we’ll get three S11 models, with absolutely enormous screens. Firstly, there’s the Galaxy S11e, with a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display. Secondly, the standard Galaxy S11 with a 6.7-inch display. Finally, Samsung may also “do an Apple” and add a “Pro” to its range with the S11 Pro, which will have a massive 6.9-inch display. The Pro is expected to replace the usual “Plus” model. Expect each of the displays to be one of Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED panels.

There’s not much else around the front, so we’ll move to the back. It’s here you’ll see the lion’s share of changes. Whatever symmetry the centered selfie camera added has been removed with the addition of a new camera module that hugs the left edge. But it’s a chunky beast, with what looks like five lenses separated into two lines. These include the rumored 108-megapixel main lens, a 5x telephoto lens, and another unknown camera lens. Also supposedly in attendance is a Time-of-Flight sensor for more accurate depth data, and a fifth, completely unknown lens. An LED flash is also visible, along with what looks like a laser autofocus module.

Being renders, there’s not much to say about the internal specifications. However, it’s safe to bet we’ll see the next generation of Qualcomm Snapdragon processor — the Snapdragon 865. expect specs that at least match and probably exceed the Galaxy S10 range and you’re unlikely to go far wrong. Interestingly, all three models are expected to have 5G variants — which will be separate from the 4G LTE models.

There’s no sign of a Bixby button on either edge — thank the gods — but also missing in action is the venerable 3.5mm headphone jack. The disappearance of this port from the S11 was all but confirmed when Samsung removed it from the Note 10 Plus, but it’s still disappointing to see. Sleep well, old friend. You’ll have to rely on the USB-C port at the bottom if you continue to insist on using wired headphones.

The traditional launch period for the new Samsung Galaxy S-flagship is early in the year, so don’t be surprised to see it start to pop up more and more in the coming months. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.