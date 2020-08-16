  1. Mobile

Renders, specs of rumored Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G revealed in leak

Leaked renders and specifications of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G have all but confirmed the existence of the cheaper version of the Galaxy S20.

The name Galaxy S20 FE 5G was reportedly confirmed by Pricebaba, which also obtained the smartphone’s renders and specifications from reliable tipster OnLeaks.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G, as expected, shares several design elements with the Galaxy S20. The smartphone’s screen measures between 6.4 inches and 6.5 inches, with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The frame is made from shiny metal, while the back panel will likely be made of frosted or matte plastic, according to Pricebaba.

A familiar three-camera module is seen at the back of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, assumed to be powered by the Snapdragon 865, which was supposedly confirmed by a Geekbench listing along with 6GB RAM. Pricebaba, however, expects an 8GB version with 512GB of storage.

The report also pointed to previous leaks, with GalaxyClub claiming a 4,500 mAh battery and The Elec saying that the device will launch in South Korea in October for the equivalent of about $750. A 4G version of the smartphone is also expected to be on the way.

Digital Trends reached out to Samsung to try to get confirmation of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, including whether there will be a U.S. release for the smartphone. A spokesperson, however, said that the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G may follow Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite

Samsung, ahead of CES 2020, revealed the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite as alternative versions of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 with lower prices.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will follow these two devices as a cheaper option for a flagship smartphone, but until Samsung makes an official announcement, fans can only hope that the device is real.

