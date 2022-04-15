 Skip to main content
Samsung adds Galaxy S21 lineup to Certified Renewed store

Samsung’s Renewed online store allows customers to purchase previously owned, refurbished devices for reduced prices and now the Galaxy S21 series is being added to the lineup. The Renewed store offers plenty of great deals on relatively current Samsung tech so anyone looking to get their hands on the Galaxy S21 but was turned away due to its premiere pricing might be able to have a new shot at owning one.

The S21 devices available through the Renewed store are the Galaxy S21 in gray with 128GB of internal storage, the S21 Plus in black with 128GB of internal storage, and the S21 Ultra in black with 128GB of internal storage. While fans might be hoping for more options when it comes to the devices on offer, the reduced prices granted from buying refurbished smartphones are hard to beat.

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Andy Boxall/ DigitalTrends

Buying from the Renewed store saves customers $200 on the S21 Ultra, $149 on the S21 Plus, and $124 on the base S21 model. Additionally, those who pre-order any of the refurbished S21 lineup will receive a $100 e-certificate to use on select Galaxy S21 models. Pre-orders for refurbished S21s are live today, Friday, April 15 exclusively through the Samsung Certified Renewed store. Other retailers will begin taking preorders on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

When purchasing refurbished technology, customers are frequently wary of the hardware malfunctions that can come hand-in-hand with buying second-hand. Samsung assures its Renewed store customers that all devices moved through the digital storefront are “thoroughly inspected and updated to like-new condition.” To further reassure potential buyers, each smartphone purchase comes with a year-long warranty equivalent to that of a brand new Galaxy device.

While Samsung’s testimonials for the Renewed store are certainly strong, it is important to know what comes with the territory of buying refurbished devices. Samsung’s warranty covers a lot if the smartphone is faulty, but make sure to give it a read before going with used gear.

Now that the S21 line is coming to the Renewed store, Samsung fans are hoping that the rest of its 2021 offering will be following in the next few months. For now, however, they’ll just have to be satisfied with the S21 and the rest of the company’s refurbished stock.

