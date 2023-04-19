Flash deal gets you a Samsung Galaxy S22 for less than $550

If you’re planning to purchase a new Android smartphone but the current flagship models are too expensive, you may want to settle for a previous-generation model like the Samsung Galaxy S22. Its 256GB model is currently available from Amazon’s Woot for $548, for savings of $302 on its original price of $850. This 36% discount probably won’t last long as there’s still a lot of demand for this phone, so if you don’t want to miss this opportunity, you need to buy the device right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is already available, but you shouldn’t ignore the Samsung Galaxy S22 because it’s still a capable device. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch HDR10+ Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and an up to 120Hz refresh rate, and the glass sheet at its back is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. At the back, the Galaxy S22 packs a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera, and at the front, there’s a 10MP selfie camera.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, it’s understandable that the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes out on top as it’s the most advanced model among the three. However, you won’t be disappointed with the Galaxy S22, as it has the same processor as its siblings — the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — and it can be upgraded to run on Android 13 with Samsung’s OneUI 5. The Galaxy S22 is also capable of recording 8K video at up to 24 frames per second and 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, like the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Amazon’s Woot has slashed the price of the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a 32% discount, bringing it down to a more affordable $548 from its sticker price of $850. There’s a lot of things that you can buy with the $302 in savings that you can get from one of the top phone deals in the market right now, but you need to complete your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22 immediately to take advantage of the offer.

