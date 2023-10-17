The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is down to $439 at Walmart

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones earlier this year, shoppers have been waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series to appear in phone deals with huge discounts. If you’ve had an eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, don’t miss this chance to get an unlocked 128GB version for just $439 following a $369 discount from Walmart on its sticker price of $808. We’re not sure how much time remains on this bargain, but you should hurry with your purchase because we think stocks will sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22+, the predecessor of the Samsung Galaxy S23+, offers smooth performance even when you’re multitasking between apps with its Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is equipped with an impressive camera system composed of a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto at the back, and a 10MP selfie camera at the front. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ also comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance, and Android 13 with Samsung’s OneUI 5 out of the box.

Between the smartphones in the same series — the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the outlier as it follows the footsteps of the now-defunct Galaxy Note line. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is simply a larger version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, and it comes with a bigger 4,500 mAh battery. It’s the one that you want to buy if the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is beyond your budget.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ isn’t among the brand’s latest flagship smartphones, but it remains a highly capable device with impressive performance and features. If you want it, you can get it for nearly half its original price of $808 from Walmart, with the unlocked 128GB version going for only $439. We don’t think the savings of $369 will stay available for a long time though, so if you’re already looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S22+ as your next phone, you’re going to want to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations