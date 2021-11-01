Samsung is expected to be launching its Galaxy S22 series in early 2022. It was earlier rumored to launch the smartphone lineup in January, but a new report claimed that the Galaxy S22 could be unveiled in early February, with pre-orders going live in the second week of that month. Ahead of the rumored launch, Samsung has reportedly started mass production of the Galaxy S22 series components.

According to a report from Winfuture, Samsung is now producing the first components for the Samsung Galaxy S22 (SM-S901), Galaxy S22 Plus (SM-S906), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908) at its Asia-based plants. Production numbers are in the thousands and includes various components like flex cables that connect the different boards inside the devices. However, there are still some problems in producing the desired quantities, with reports claiming there are issues “converting and optimizing” the new components. Some of the details are vague since the source comes through an imperfect translation from German, but it’s not surprising to hear there are component shortages. This has been a widespread issue that’s affecting all manufacturers, including Apple.

Circling back to earlier leaks, the tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Galaxy S22 series could be launched in early January next year, however, the company has reen rumored to announce the Galaxy S21 FE instead. The device was supposed to launch this year but has been postponed due to the ongoing supply shortage. It looks like the Galaxy S22 could be affected by similar issues, though Samsung will undoubtedly be investing more resources into securing the supply chain for its mainstay flagship.

As for specs, the Galaxy S22 lineup is likely to be an iteration of the Galaxy S21 series instead of a complete redesign. The Galaxy S22 Ultra cameras are an iterative upgrade in the sensor department, but the Ultra model could also feature a dedicated S-Pen slot, likely putting the final nail in the coffin of the Note series.

Editors' Recommendations