Samsung Galaxy Note fans were really looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch following rumors that Samsung may rebrand it and call it the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra. Recent developments, however, seem to indicate that Samsung has nixed any such plans.

LetsGoDigital has unearthed an image that it claims comes from the official press materials belonging to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The image is peculiar in that it shows two different Samsung Galaxy devices but mentions the name of only one of those phones — the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — in the familiar Samsung font. The other phone is likely the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

While the authenticity of this image has yet to be confirmed, there is no denying that LetsGoDigital has an excellent track record of getting such predictions right.

As for the phones themselves, the burgundy-colored phone is clearly the more premium of the two — something that is evident from the presence of five rear cameras and a stylus. The phone in white features a triple-camera array on the back panel and comes sans a stylus. Given that last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra did ship with a stylus, it is easy to assume that the phone in burgundy here is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone in white, on the other hand, appears to be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

The design language of the phones in the leaked press image closely resembles that of the three S22 series devices that appeared in a live image last week, giving more credence to these photos. It is also evident that this time around, Samsung has chosen to make the top-of-the-line Ultra model look quite a bit different from its lower-priced siblings with its distinct camera array. The Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus models seem near-identical save for the size difference between the two.

Even though Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 lineup in the second week of February, recent reports indicate that supply chain issues could force it to push back the launch date by a couple of days. However, all indications are that these devices will go on sale starting February 25, likely pointing to a launch during Mobile World Congress.

Editors' Recommendations