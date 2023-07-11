Is it time to upgrade your smartphone? Prime Day deals just gave you the best excuse you could ask for. Right now the Samsung Galaxy S23, the newest base model in the line, just got a nice price cut. Normally $800, the unlocked version of the S23 is now just $600. That’s $200 off, a 25% discount. This sale will be active July 11 and 12, but we have no guarantee it will last past Prime Day. Grab it while you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the base model of the newest S series. It’s an impressive phone. It has a lot of great features at a fairly low price. If you’re looking for a small phone, one that packs a punch without literally stretching your pockets, this might be the phone for you. However, if you don’t care about size and want to go all out on the screen, camera and more, you should get the S23 Ultra.

But enough about what this phone doesn’t have — let’s talk about what it is packing. It has a 6.1-inch 1080p screen. It has a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, so you get really snappy touchscreen response. Videos look nice and crisp too. It will look crystal clear during the day thanks to the 1,750-nit screen. The S23 has the fastest processor Samsung has ever created, so you’ll have plenty of power at your fingertips. This model only comes with 128GB of memory, so you should consider a cloud storage service for your photos. Speaking of which, the S23 has four cameras: a 12MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. Yes, that’s on the base model.

Prime Day smartphone deals are a great way to save money on the phone upgrade you know you’ll get eventually. Right now the Samsung Galaxy S23 is down to just $600 from its usual $800. If you prefer buying unlocked phones, now is your chance to save big. Be sure to buy it before the end of Prime Day. There’s no guarantee it will last longer than that.

Editors' Recommendations