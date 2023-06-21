 Skip to main content
This is the cheapest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 deal today

Jennifer Allen
By
Holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the display turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

One of the best phone deals today doesn’t come directly from the source but via Amazon. If you’ve been keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 for a while, you’ll appreciate being able to buy it for $700 saving $100 off the regular price of $800. Even itself can’t beat that price. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look, or simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

Considered to be one of the best phones for anyone seeking a small Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is full of great features. It has a blistering fast processor so you can easily multitask or play games without any problems. The processor also helps with the exceptional photography that the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers.

Its 50MP main camera has optical image stabilization and an f/1.8 aperture, while there’s also a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP telephoto lens too. The selfie camera is pretty respectable too with a 12MP sensor and dual-pixel autofocus and f/2.2 aperture. Photos look predictably great with a night mode meaning you can easily take snaps in low-light situations too.

Elsewhere, you get an adaptive display that adjusts to your environment so everything looks good, whether you’re in bed or in direct sunlight. The 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is just one of the reasons why this is one of the best Android phones. 128GB of storage means plenty of room for all your photos, videos, and games too. All-day battery life and the choice to charge wirelessly add to all the essentials you’d expect from such a phone in this price range. The phone is robust too thanks to Samsung using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and the back glass, with the glossy metal frame using Samsung’s Armor Aluminum.

A great Android phone for most people, the Samsung Galaxy S23 reminds you that you don’t have to go big to get great performance. Usually priced at $800, it’s down to $700 at Amazon today, so you save $100 off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new phone, this is your chance.

