Avoid Amazon’s Galaxy S23 pre-order deal and do this instead

Right now, the hottest phone to pre-order is the Samsung Galaxy S23 range. It’s sure to be one of the best smartphones you can buy but where should you buy it? Amazon has an initially very attractive offer on the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with up to $100 Amazon gift card coming your way for pre-ordering. That’s on top of the site offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB for the same price as 256GB if that’s the model you need. Sounds good? Not exactly as Amazon has no trade-in deal and we actually think buying through Samsung direct is the best option with good trade-in offers and extra credit.

Amazon might give you $100 Amazon gift card for pre-ordering (and there’s always going to be something you need to buy) but Samsung goes so much further. Through its trade-in deals, you can actually get the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus entirely for free while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can cost as little as $200.

To do so, you’ll need to pick one of the carrier versions rather than an unlocked phone. Fortunately, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are all offering big trade-in credits so you’ve got plenty of choices here. By pre-ordering directly through Samsung, you also benefit from the free storage upgrade with the 256GB costing the same as the 128GB version. Even if you want an unlocked model, you can accrue up to $720 in trade-in credit depending on what phone you’re trading in so a Samsung Galaxy S23 could cost as little as $79.

That’s all before you consider how much Instant Credit you can gain too. Simply pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra through Digital Trends today and receive up to $150 in Instant Credit to use on select products such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds. That’s $50 more than Samsung is offering to customers who don’t shop through our link so there’s a lot to gain here.

We’ve been looking at the Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 and we’ve realized Apple is starting to lose its grip on the best smartphones market. Samsung is really making something special here so this is a great way to get the ultimate phone for less.

While Amazon’s offer might sound initially enticing, stick with Samsung. By using our exclusive link and the many benefits Samsung already offers, you could get the latest must-have smartphone without paying a cent, all while still getting some sweet credit to spend on some extra gadgets. What more could you want?

