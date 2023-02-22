 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could miss out on a major S23 Ultra feature

Michael Allison
By

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) phone after skipping a similar phone for the S22 series. According to reports, the company is expected to debut it with the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that ships with the other Galaxy S23 devices.

Samsung had typically used the same processor for the Fan edition phones as the mainline models, but has opted to cut costs with materials instead.

Playing a game on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

The report comes from a Twitter tipster, via the Samsung-focused tech blog SamMobile, which identifies the Galaxy S23 FE as being powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This is the same chip Samsung has used in its Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldables, and it is a step above the 8 Gen 1 and a half-step behind the more modern 8 Gen 2.

There’s a school of thought that says the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a good enough processor anyway — and that’s true. It powers the flagship class Z Fold 4, as mentioned above. If all you’re interested in doing is gaming, taking pictures quickly, and using all the latest apps, it should be more than enough.

There are no reports of the other specs for the S23 FE, but we can expect a broadly similar design with a plastic chassis to replace the glass. It will perhaps have a smaller display and battery, with niceties like 45-watt charging almost certainly on the chopping block.

There is one real-world feature that S23 FE users could potentially miss out on, though.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 adds significant battery improvements that make the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra battery beasts. The 8+ Gen 1 isn’t bad in the battery department, but the 8 Gen 2 handily has it beat. With the 8 Gen 2, the S23 FE could be excellent — but we suppose Samsung would say that’s what the regular S23 is for.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Think twice before updating your Samsung phone to One UI 5.1
Nadeem Sarwar
By Nadeem Sarwar
February 17, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S22 held in hand.

Samsung released the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 update earlier this month, adding a bunch of new features and optimizing the software to a healthy extent. I've had a smooth experience so far on my Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there are a number of Samsung users who are having some nagging woes with the latest software update.
Notably, most of the bugs and quirks that we've spotted so far on the official Samsung Community forum, Twitter, and Reddit have been limited to Galaxy S22 series phones.

The most common problem that Galaxy S22 users have been raising online is battery drain. Now, feature updates often end up disrupting the battery optimization algorithms, which leads to higher than usual battery consumption, even if the device is idle. One UI 5.1 is proving to be one such update, and so far, we haven't heard of an official solution from Samsung.
https://twitter.com/sondesix/status/1625787879187419136
If your Samsung phone is aggressively sipping up the battery juice and giving you a headache, try some of the temporary solutions listed below until a corrective patch arrives:

Read more
A new version of the Galaxy S23 is coming — and it could be the best one yet
Nadeem Sarwar
By Nadeem Sarwar
February 16, 2023
Holding the green Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung is reportedly bringing back the "Fan Edition" formula for a budget flagship this year by serving up a watered-down version of the Galaxy S23 to smartphone shoppers on a budget. A Korean outlet reports that Samsumg will likely launch a Galaxy S23 Fan Edition sometime in August or September this year.

The Fan Edition formula first arrived in 2020 to replace the trend of “Lite” versions of Samsung flagships. The Galaxy S20 FE marked the start, and Samsung subsequently promised to release Fan Edition versions of its flagships for the foreseeable future. The Galaxy S21 FE continued the trend, but owing to supply chain uncertainties and production woes, Samsung didn’t give the same treatment to the Galaxy S22 series.

Read more
I did a Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro camera test — and it’s not even close
Joe Maring
By Joe Maring
February 16, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra next to the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

It's 2023, and you're looking for a smartphone that takes incredible pictures. There are few better options available than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro. They both deliver two of the most capable camera systems on the market today, with powerful imaging hardware and sophisticated software to boot.

But which of these phones has the best camera performance? The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a brand new 200-megapixel camera that promises to be a game-changer, but the Pixel 7 Pro is a well-established camera champ that's tough to beat. We put the two phones head-to-head to see what would happen.
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro: camera specs

Read more