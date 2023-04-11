Our favorite phone deals are the ones that feature high-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 range. Over at Amazon, there are some deep price cuts on the entire range. Right now, you can save up to $200 on select models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range without even having to worry about trading anything in. Keen to know more or not sure which one to buy? We’re here to help.

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $700, was $800

The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 is widely considered to be one of the best Android phones for everyone. It has a super fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor specially designed to be optimized for use with the Samsung Galaxy range. Such performance is particularly impressive when gaming or multitasking. It also has a fantastic camera with a 50MP lens with optical image stabilization and f/1.8 aperture. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide camera along with a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP selfie camera. It takes great pictures that are vibrant and punchy. An adaptive display that adjusts according to your needs and lighting situation rounds off the highlights of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus — $850, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is a great phone even if it’s in that middle ground that may mean some people prefer the smaller model or the Ultra edition. It has similar features to the original model but adds on a bigger screen with a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display looking nothing less than gorgeous with its full HD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Its brightness also goes up to 1,750 nits, much like the S23 Ultra. A larger battery means you can get two days out of this device, ensuring it’s great for anyone with a busy lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $1,000, was $1,200

The ultimate phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra richly deserves its place at the top of our look at the best phones right now. Much has been talked about its fantastic camera with the potential to shoot photos at 200MP resolution. That’s excessive for most purposes but it’s great to have the option. It also has an incredible zoom feature so you can even take great shots of the moon. A 12MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, plus two 10MP telephoto cameras for enhanced optical zoom further help matters. It’s an incredibly fast phone too that’s perfect for everything from gaming to shooting 8K video or simply multitasking with enthusiasm. It also comes with an S Pen stylus if you want to be more exact with how you use it. It’s expensive but the ultimate phone for true power users.

Editors' Recommendations