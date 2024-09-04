The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a 10 out of 10, and it just hit its lowest price on Amazon

When it comes to great smartphones, one of the best brands in town is Samsung. Responsible for the award-winning Galaxy lineup, Samsung phones are renowned for power, performance, arresting visuals, plentiful storage, and a ton of other great features. From one year to the next, Samsung’s Galaxy devices continue to improve, while older models start receiving the kind of discounts that allow more folks to own these premium phones. To that end, we came across a pretty exciting promo while looking through Amazon deals.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Global Model for $704. This is the lowest price the phone has ever reached on Amazon, and it’s well worth the investment. After testing the S23 Ultra ourselves, we walked away with big smiles. In fact, we gave this model a perfect 10/10 score, which is quite a rare rank for Digital Trends!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

As far as Android devices go, it doesn’t get much better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We’re always glad to see a company commit to several years of major updates for a new product, and Samsung is no exception to this rule. The S23 Ultra comes with four years of major OS updates plus five years of security updates.

Rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is optimized for Samsung Galaxy performance, simply put, this is one of the best mobile phone processors we’ve ever seen in action. From UI animations to app load times and media buffering, the S23 Ultra is an absolute beast at bringing a lightning-fast experience to the table. The Ultra also has one of the nicest-looking Samsung phone screens and an incredible camera system with far-reaching telephoto capabilities.

Once you factor in the device’s water resistance (IP68), Gorilla Glass Victus 2 touchscreen, and the very intuitive S Pen, it becomes clear why we think the Galaxy S23 Ultra could very well be one of the best smartphones of all time. And that’s no hyperbole, kids! We’re also not sure how long this Amazon sale is going to last, so now is the best time to save!

Order the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $825 when you purchase through Amazon, and be sure to have a look at the other Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals we found this week! We have a big list of different Samsung Galaxy deals too, which includes phone, tablet, and smartwatch deals.