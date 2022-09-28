After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.

The renders come from SmartPrix and show both the front and back of the smartphone. At a glance, the S23 Ultra seems to be virtually identical to the S22 Ultra, with only a small handful of minute differences. Perhaps the biggest change for the S23 Ultra is that the curved edges of Galaxy phones past are being flattened out to be more square. While that’s certainly worth noting, it seems to be a common thread connecting all of Samsung’s upcoming releases together, so it’s not a detail that’s come entirely out of the blue.

Other details learned from the leak include a slimmer bezel for the S23 Ultra (the slimmest on a Galaxy device yet) and some rear camera sensors that are flush with the rest of the phone’s body instead of slightly protruding — as was seen on the S22 Ultra.

As more rumors surrounding the S23 Ultra started making their way across the internet, some suggested that the phone might be ditching the S-Pen slot, but the renders show that it will remain on the bottom left edge of the device. It’s still unconfirmed as to whether or not the S23 Ultra will include an S-Pen in the box, but if it’s following the lead of the S22 Ultra as closely as it seems to be, there’s a high probability that it will come with one.

There’s certainly a lot to love about the leaked design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which means that fans of the S22 Ultra’s design should be pretty happy with it, but it is a little disappointing to see just how few things have been changed between releases. The saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” but from a design standpoint, there’s really no way to easily identify which model is which without looking closely at the camera sensors or edges.

