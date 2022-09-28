 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.

The renders come from SmartPrix and show both the front and back of the smartphone. At a glance, the S23 Ultra seems to be virtually identical to the S22 Ultra, with only a small handful of minute differences. Perhaps the biggest change for the S23 Ultra is that the curved edges of Galaxy phones past are being flattened out to be more square. While that’s certainly worth noting, it seems to be a common thread connecting all of Samsung’s upcoming releases together, so it’s not a detail that’s come entirely out of the blue.

An image of the Galaxy S23 Ultra which looks nearly identical to the S22 Ultra.
Smartprix

Other details learned from the leak include a slimmer bezel for the S23 Ultra (the slimmest on a Galaxy device yet) and some rear camera sensors that are flush with the rest of the phone’s body instead of slightly protruding — as was seen on the S22 Ultra.

As more rumors surrounding the S23 Ultra started making their way across the internet, some suggested that the phone might be ditching the S-Pen slot, but the renders show that it will remain on the bottom left edge of the device. It’s still unconfirmed as to whether or not the S23 Ultra will include an S-Pen in the box, but if it’s following the lead of the S22 Ultra as closely as it seems to be, there’s a high probability that it will come with one.

An image of the Galaxy S23 Ultra which looks nearly identical to the S22 Ultra.
Smartprix

There’s certainly a lot to love about the leaked design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which means that fans of the S22 Ultra’s design should be pretty happy with it, but it is a little disappointing to see just how few things have been changed between releases. The saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” but from a design standpoint, there’s really no way to easily identify which model is which without looking closely at the camera sensors or edges.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
How the Galaxy Z Flip 4 fixed my unhealthy phone habits
The cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Which $1,000 phone has the better camera — iPhone 14 Pro or Galaxy Z Flip 4?
iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera modules.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up.
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak teases a disappointing charging spec
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in an alpine meadow.
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Google Pixel Tablet.
How to buy the new Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra
Apple Watch Series 8 on a wrist.
Nothing teases its next wireless earbuds with photos of a lipstick-like case
Nothing Ear Stick teaser.
How to see which apps are draining your iPhone’s battery life
iPhone 14 Pro battery life settings.
The iPhone 14 gets a stunning transparent back with this new mod
An iPhone 14 laying on a table.
Have a Fitbit? You’ll soon be forced to link a Google account
The Fitbit Inspire 3 in use.
The iPhone 14’s car crash detection might be a little too good
The Deep Purple color iPhone 14 Pro.
Best Apple deals and sales for September 2022
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999