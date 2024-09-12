Today only: The Galaxy S24+ is up to $720 off

The Samsung Galaxy S24+, which is among the brand’s current batch of flagship smartphones, can be yours today with an equivalent of $720 in savings from Samsung. In a free storage upgrade, the 512GB model is $120 off from $1,120 for a discounted price of $1,000, the same as the 256GB model. You can then get up to $600 in instant credit through an enhanced trade-in program, so there’s a chance to get the device for as low as $400! This offer will only be available today though, so if you’re interested, there’s no time to waste — proceed with the transaction as soon as you can, or else you’re going to miss out on one of the most attractive phone deals that you can shop right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung’s latest generation of flagship smartphones includes the Samsung Galaxy S24+, which falls between the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of size and price. It’s definitely a powerful device though, as it’s equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy alongside 12GB of RAM. Its camera system is perfect for photography enthusiasts, with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ ships with Android 14 and One UI 6.1 layered on top, and it offers a library of AI tools via Galaxy AI.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 makes an appearance in our list of the best smartphones, our Samsung Galaxy S24+ versus Samsung Galaxy S24 comparison gives several reasons why you’d want to go for the Samsung Galaxy S24+ instead. The 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ comes with 1440 x 3120 resolution, for a larger and sharper display compared to the 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy S24 with 1080 x 2340 resolution. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ also has a larger 4,900 mAh battery compared to its sibling’s 4,000 mAh battery, allowing it to last two days on a full charge.

Samsung Galaxy deals rarely involve the latest flagship models, so you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity for up to $720 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy S24+. A free storage upgrade from Samsung gets you the 512GB model instead of the 256GB model for $1,000, so that’s $120 off the 512GB model’s sticker price of $1,120, while an enhanced trade-in program can give you up to $600 more in instant credit, which would bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ all the way down to $400. There’s not much time left before the offer expires though, so you better hurry if you want to take advantage of it.