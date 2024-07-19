The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Prime Day deal is still live

One of our favorite parts about Amazon Prime Day savings is that a lot of the promotions are carrying over! In fact, one of the best phone deals that got flagged during the Prime Day event is a holdover you can still get your hands on. We’re talking about the unlocked 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, as sold by Amazon. As it stands, you’ll be able to purchase this amazing mobile device for only $1,100. That may not sound like a huge discount, but that’s actually $320 less than this Samsung phone usually costs.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

We see a lot of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals, and we always do our best to call them out. Why? Because the S24 Ultra is a fast and powerful device that consistently ranks as one of the top smartphones you can buy for 2024. And it all starts with what Samsung chose to steer the ship, which in this case is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and 32GB of RAM. From basic UI navigation to photo-editing apps with a ton of browser tabs open in the background, the S24 Ultra should have no issue with any workflow.

We can’t believe we made it this far without talking about the S24 Ultra screen. Samsung gave us a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz for its refresh rate. With peak brightness levels hovering around 2,600 nits, along with Samsung’s QHD+ picture tech, the S24 Ultra is able to deliver sharp and colorful HD picture that you can watch both indoors and outdoors.

The camera system is nothing to shake a stick at either. Featuring a 200MP wide-angle lens, a 50MP 5x optical zoom lens, a 10MP 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie cam, the S24 Ultra is equipped for any and all photographic needs. It also shoots great-looking HD footage, and has enough battery power to last an entire day without recharging (in some cases).

We’re not sure exactly when this grandfathered Prime Day deal is going to fall away, so it’s best to act now if you’re interested. Save $320 when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Amazon while this deal lasts! And make sure to see what other Prime Day deals are still hanging around.