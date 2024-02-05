This is my favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal right now

Samsung continues to offer some great phone deals for anyone keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the deal isn’t as strong as when it was available for pre-order, you can still enjoy up to $750 instant trade-in credit depending on the phone you trade in at the time of purchase. That could bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just $550 which is a bargain for one of the best phones around right now. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily going to top all the best phone lists this year. A true must-buy, the phone is classy in every way. It has a titanium frame instead of its previous Armor Aluminum build, being more scratch-resistant and looking more attractive. For the screen, you get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. A full resolution of 3120 x 1440 is possible while the adaptive refresh rate goes from 1 to 120Hz.

It’s also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 alongside 12GB of RAM so performance easily out rivals the best Android phones. For the camera, there’s a 200MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom snaps. AI editing tools further help ensure your photos look exceptional with a neat AI-assisted auto slow-motion mode for videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a cool suite of Galaxy AI tools and features such as Circle to Search by Google, Live Translate, and Chat Assist, although the latter is more gimmicky than anything that you’ll use every day.

If you’re worried about longevity, don’t be. Samsung promises seven years of software updates so you’re all set for a long time to come if you want to be. Expensive it may be, but it’s built to last.

Of course, it doesn’t have to be so expensive when you trade in a phone towards the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Right now, you can save up to $750 depending on the phone you trade in with more recent phones reaping better discounts. It’s all available at Samsung so check out the deal for yourself if you’re keen to upgrade your old phone and score yourself the latest and greatest.

Editors' Recommendations