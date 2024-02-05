 Skip to main content
This is my favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung continues to offer some great phone deals for anyone keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the deal isn’t as strong as when it was available for pre-order, you can still enjoy up to $750 instant trade-in credit depending on the phone you trade in at the time of purchase. That could bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just $550 which is a bargain for one of the best phones around right now. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily going to top all the best phone lists this year. A true must-buy, the phone is classy in every way. It has a titanium frame instead of its previous Armor Aluminum build, being more scratch-resistant and looking more attractive. For the screen, you get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. A full resolution of 3120 x 1440 is possible while the adaptive refresh rate goes from 1 to 120Hz.

It’s also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 alongside 12GB of RAM so performance easily out rivals the best Android phones. For the camera, there’s a 200MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom snaps. AI editing tools further help ensure your photos look exceptional with a neat AI-assisted auto slow-motion mode for videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a cool suite of Galaxy AI tools and features such as Circle to Search by Google, Live Translate, and Chat Assist, although the latter is more gimmicky than anything that you’ll use every day.

If you’re worried about longevity, don’t be. Samsung promises seven years of software updates so you’re all set for a long time to come if you want to be. Expensive it may be, but it’s built to last.

Of course, it doesn’t have to be so expensive when you trade in a phone towards the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Right now, you can save up to $750 depending on the phone you trade in with more recent phones reaping better discounts. It’s all available at Samsung so check out the deal for yourself if you’re keen to upgrade your old phone and score yourself the latest and greatest.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deals today
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra showing the screen.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are officially open. You don't have to pay full price, as there are some fantastic deals at a variety of retailers. But time is running out -- preorders ends on January 30. Ordering right through Samsung is your best bet for a great Galaxy S24 Ultra deal. You can get up to $750 off for a trade-in, and a $50 Samsung credit when you buy from the link below. If you pre-order soon, you'll get the storage on the phone doubled for free, and an additional $100 Samsung credit. There's even a 15% student discount.
The best unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deal
If you want an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung is the place to go. Go direct and you can enjoy up to $750 enhanced trade-in depending on the age of the phone you’re trading in. As well as that, you can benefit from $100 Samsung credit, a storage upgrade that doubles your room, and 15% student discount if you’re eligible. Even better, by going through our link, you can add on an extra $50 Samsung credit bumping the full figure up to $150. The perfect amount for a free pair of earphones or a hefty discount on a new smartwatch.

The best Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deals at T-Mobile
If you’d rather sign up with T-Mobile while buying your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you still get the double storage bonus. Additionally, there’s up to $1,000 off via trade-in depending on the phone you’re trading in. It’s delivered via 24 monthly bill credits and requires you to sign up to a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. Alternatively, you can gain up to $500 off via a trade-in and signing up for a ONE, Magenta, or Go5G plan.

Read more
This is hands-down the best Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deal
The multitasking screen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy season is almost here. The S24 line is on its way, and you can pre-order the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra right now. You're almost out of time to get pre-orders, as the phone drops on January 31. Nearly every retailer and carrier has a discount on the new line, so it can be hard to pick the best offer. We dug into all the deals and chose the absolute best. Check it out below, then see what each individual carrier is offering.
The best unlocked Galaxy S24 pre-order deal
Go direct to the source with the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung has a great pre-order deal. Pre-order now and you can benefit from up to $550 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 when you trade in an eligible phone. Additionally, there’s a free storage upgrade with the phone coming with 256GB of space instead of 128GB, while there’s $25 Samsung credit on the standard phone. Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and you gain $75 Samsung credit and up to $650 through the enhanced trade-in scheme. In both cases, follow the link below and you gain an extra $50 Samsung credit which you can’t get through the site. The Samsung Galaxy S24 offers a 6.2-inch full HD+ screen while the S24 Plus is bigger with a 6.7-inch quad HD+ display. Both offer speedy performance, great cameras, new AI-powered features, and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness as well as variable 120Hz refresh rates.

The best Galaxy S24 pre-order deals at T-Mobile
Score one of the best Android phones on T-Mobile and the discounts are a little different. Here, you can get up to $800 off the phone via an eligible trade-in. The amount is paid back via 24 monthly bill credits and requires you to sign up to a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. For the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the amount increases to up to $1,000. Alternatively, sign up for a ONE, Magenta, or Go5G plan and you can gain up to $500 back depending on which phone you trade in.

Read more
Don’t pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra using the Circle to Search feature.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line of smartphones has been announced, and time is running out to get a pre-order. The phone is officially available January 30, so these phone deals are only available for another day. One of the more tantalizing and obvious offers is at Amazon, where you can get a $50, $150 or $200 Amazon gift card when you buy the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, respectively. Sounds like free money, right? Maybe, but there's a better deal on Samsung's site. Let's break it down.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Samsung
Buy something from the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and you’re scoring one of the best phones out there. That’s going to be good at any price but why not save even more by buying through Samsung?

Read more