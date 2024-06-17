 Skip to main content
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale today

By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on a white background.
Samsung

If you’ve wanted to grab the most recent model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, now is your chance — especially if you prefer buying unlocked phones that aren’t attached to providers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a nice price cut when you buy straight from Samsung. It’s currently selling for $1,300, down from $1,420. You could potentially drop that price all the way to $670 if you have an eligible trade-in. Check out more about the phone below.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra

There is a lot to love about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the biggest new change to the S24 lineup is Galaxy AI, which has a lot of powerful new features. It includes things like live translation for both text and voice, the ability to circle an image and find relevant search terms, and the most powerful and most likely used, AI photo editing that lets you easily alter backgrounds and remove or add things. It’s probably one of the most advanced phones that you can find right now, and since the Ultra comes with a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED and a stylus, it actually makes it a lot easier to do all these things compared to other phones.

A lot of this AI stuff is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that’s been optimized specifically for Samsung, so you don’t actually need an internet connection to do a lot of the Galaxy AI tasks. It also means that it has some pretty impressive performance overall, so it’s great for things like productivity and even gaming. Even more impressive is the massive 5,000mAh battery, and with all the optimizations, you can expect the phone to last up to two days, which is impressive for a flagship phone.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily one of the best phones on the market, and if you want the best of the best, then be sure to take advantage of Samsung’s discount that brings it down to $1,300. Of course, if you feel that’s still a bit expensive, there are some other great phone deals you can take advantage of.

Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals: the best way to save
Close-up view of the cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Despite the more recent release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, is still a very formidable smartphone. The S23 Ultra is the largest of the Galaxy phone lineup, making it a great option if you want as much screen as you can get in your pocket. The S23 Ultra has made for some impressive phone deals since its release, and now that it’s a generation old you can find Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals just about anywhere. We’ve rounded up all of the best places to save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra below. Reading onward you’ll find resources for both new and refurbished models, and if you aren’t finding the savings you’re looking for with the S23 Ultra you should also check out the current Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, and Samsung Galaxy S23 deals. There are also a lot of iPhone deals worth considering, including iPhone 15 deals and iPhone 14 deals.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Amazon

While entry-level Galaxy S23 Ultra models aren’t currently seeing any discounts at Amazon, the 512GB model with 12GB of RAM has some decent savings to offer. It's marked down from $1,006 to $920 and makes for $86 in savings. This model offers plenty of onboard storage that will come in handy if you like to take lots of photos or load your phone up with apps. This is an unlocked model, meaning you can set it up with any carrier upon purchasing. You can also find plenty of refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra models at Amazon, and they offer even further savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is down to $210 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.

We've recently compiled a list of some the best Samsung tablet deals (nearly all of which are still active) but others pop up so quick we can't sleep on them, including this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It's a sort of budget tier Samsung tablet that really shouldn't be ignored when it goes on sale. Right now, you can get yours for just $210, which is $60 below its usual $270 price point. This is an Amazon "Limited time deal" so please be sure to tap the button below to grab yours now. Otherwise, keep reading to see more about this tablet, who it's for, and the tablet we think you'll likely confuse it for.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a 2024 model with 8GB of RAm, an 11 inch 1920 x 1200p screen that refreshes at 90Hz, and (at least for this version) 128GB of storage. It uses a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos to give a surprisingly adaptive sound environment. It's also easy to multi-task on your tablet than ever before with the display that breaks into multiple windows easily and upgraded Snapdragon chipset that makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously.

Best tablet deals: iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Fire, and more
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

The only thing better than getting yourself one of the best tablets may be taking a tablet home with some impressive savings. If you’re looking for a good balance of capability and savings in a new tablet, there are a lot of tablet deals out there to shop right now. All of the most well known electronics brands seem to have some tablet deals taking place, and we’ve rounded up all of the details to make shopping the best tablet deals more convenient. So whether for work, play, or anything in between, read onward to save big on a new tablet. And if you prefer to shop more specifically you can check out the current Samsung tablet deals, Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, and iPad deals. There are even some good Amazon Fire Tablet deals and Kindle deals worth exploring right now as well.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (64GB) -- $155, was $199

If you need an Android tablet for simple tasks like browsing the internet and watching streaming shows, the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be enough for you. Its 8.7-inch screen is decent with WXGA+ resolution, while maintaining portability so you can easily hold the tablet in one hand. Its internal storage is limited at 32GB, but you can expand it by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For the clumsy ones, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for you because it's protected by a sturdy metal frame.

