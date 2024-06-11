The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale today

Smartphones have become a central part of our lives, whether you’re just using something basic to make phone calls or something really advanced. If you’re the latter, then you’ll want to grab one of the best phones on the market, which is currently the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you’re an Android user. Of course, aiming for the top means paying a high cost, but luckily, Samsung has a great discount on the S24 Ultra, bringing it down to $1,300 from its original $1,420 price tag, saving you a nice $120 in the process. Plus, you can get up to $750 of trade-in value, although that’s only for the latest phones, so realistically expect half of that.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra

There is a lot to love about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the biggest new change to the S24 lineup is Galaxy AI, which has a lot of powerful new features. It includes things like live translation for both text and voice, the ability to circle an image and find relevant search terms, and the most powerful and most likely used, AI photo editing that lets you easily alter backgrounds and remove or add things. It’s probably one of the most advanced phones that you can find right now, and since the Ultra comes with a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED and a stylus, it actually makes it a lot easier to do all these things compared to other phones.

A lot of this AI stuff is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that’s been optimized specifically for Samsung, so you don’t actually need an internet connection to do a lot of the Galaxy AI tasks. It also means that it has some pretty impressive performance overall, so it’s great for things like productivity and even gaming. Even more impressive is the massive 5,000mAh battery, and with all the optimizations, you can expect the phone to last up to two days, which is impressive for a flagship phone.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily one of the best phones on the market, and if you want the best of the best, then be sure to take advantage of Samsung’s discount that brings it down to $1,300. Of course, if you feel that’s still a bit expensive, there are some other great phone deals you can take advantage of.

