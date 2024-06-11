 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale today

By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on a white background.
Samsung

Smartphones have become a central part of our lives, whether you’re just using something basic to make phone calls or something really advanced. If you’re the latter, then you’ll want to grab one of the best phones on the market, which is currently the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you’re an Android user. Of course, aiming for the top means paying a high cost, but luckily, Samsung has a great discount on the S24 Ultra, bringing it down to $1,300 from its original $1,420 price tag, saving you a nice $120 in the process. Plus, you can get up to $750 of trade-in value, although that’s only for the latest phones, so realistically expect half of that.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra

There is a lot to love about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the biggest new change to the S24 lineup is Galaxy AI, which has a lot of powerful new features. It includes things like live translation for both text and voice, the ability to circle an image and find relevant search terms, and the most powerful and most likely used, AI photo editing that lets you easily alter backgrounds and remove or add things. It’s probably one of the most advanced phones that you can find right now, and since the Ultra comes with a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED and a stylus, it actually makes it a lot easier to do all these things compared to other phones.

A lot of this AI stuff is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that’s been optimized specifically for Samsung, so you don’t actually need an internet connection to do a lot of the Galaxy AI tasks. It also means that it has some pretty impressive performance overall, so it’s great for things like productivity and even gaming. Even more impressive is the massive 5,000mAh battery, and with all the optimizations, you can expect the phone to last up to two days, which is impressive for a flagship phone.

Related

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily one of the best phones on the market, and if you want the best of the best, then be sure to take advantage of Samsung’s discount that brings it down to $1,300. Of course, if you feel that’s still a bit expensive, there are some other great phone deals you can take advantage of.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best tablet deals: iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Fire, and more
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

The only thing better than getting yourself one of the best tablets may be taking a tablet home with some impressive savings. If you’re looking for a good balance of capability and savings in a new tablet, there are a lot of tablet deals out there to shop right now. All of the most well known electronics brands seem to have some tablet deals taking place, and we’ve rounded up all of the details to make shopping the best tablet deals more convenient. So whether for work, play, or anything in between, read onward to save big on a new tablet. And if you prefer to shop more specifically you can check out the current Samsung tablet deals, Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, and iPad deals. There are even some good Amazon Fire Tablet deals and Kindle deals worth exploring right now as well.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (64GB) -- $155, was $199

If you need an Android tablet for simple tasks like browsing the internet and watching streaming shows, the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be enough for you. Its 8.7-inch screen is decent with WXGA+ resolution, while maintaining portability so you can easily hold the tablet in one hand. Its internal storage is limited at 32GB, but you can expand it by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For the clumsy ones, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for you because it's protected by a sturdy metal frame.

Read more
Save up to $1,300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for Memorial Day
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on a flat surface with the purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS Bluetooth earbuds on the side.

Now's a great time to invest in a flagship Android smartphone as Samsung phone Memorial Day deals are in full swing. If you've got your sights set on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has a sticker price of $1,920 for its 512GB model, you can get an up to $1,300 in savings from Samsung -- an outright $500 discount, and up to $800 of instant trade-in credit. The premium foldable smartphone may be yours for as low as $620, but you're going to have to hurry because we're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer is taken down.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Reigning supreme over our list of the best folding phones is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, so it's highly recommended if this is the type of smartphone that you want as your next device. It's fantastically fast as it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM, and it has Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 pre-loaded but you can upgrade to Android 14 right away to access the latest features of Google's mobile operating system.

Read more
Save up to $1,150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra today
Recent apps view on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Tablets are great if you're the sort of person who doesn't want to lug around a laptop all the time and finds having a tablet an excellent alternative. If that's the case and you want to use a tablet as a laptop replacement, then you'll want to go for one of the best tablets on the market, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Luckily, there's a pretty substantial Memorial Day offer from Samsung that gives you a straight discount from $950 to $1,200, as well as up to $800 worth of trade-in credit. That means you could potentially get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for as low as $150, assuming you trade in a high-end tablet, although you're more likely to get half of that if yours is a couple of years old. Still, the original $250 discount plus another $400-$800 can be pretty substantial.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
When we originally reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, our conclusion was that it was a hard tablet to recommend, primarily because it was outrageously expensive, especially since the iPad Pro is cheaper. That said, with the discount and potential trade-in credit, the price isn't so bad, and some of the other excellent features start to stand out, such as the truly massive 14.6-inch screen, which is bigger than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Of course, that does come with its own problem, which is that it's pretty heavy to hold, especially for long periods, although if you use it with a case that has a stand, that issue can be substantially mitigated.

Read more