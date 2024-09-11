 Skip to main content
We gave the Samsung Galaxy Ultra a 9 out of 10 — get up to 61% off, today only

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray in hand.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

For one of the best phone deals, head straight to Samsung. The manufacturer is offering a fantastic deal on its Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can save up to $1,000 thanks to Samsung’s enhanced trade-in offer going on right now. That means trade-ins are worth more this week thanks to the Samsung Discover event. Besides saving up to $1,000 on the usually priced $1,300 phone, there’s also a free storage upgrade, so you get 512GB of storage instead of 256GB. The deal is only available for today, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to save big on the fantastic phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may no longer be in our guide to the best smartphones, but don’t let that put you off — this is still an exceptional powerhouse. When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, we considered it to be a “must buy,” giving it 9 out of 10. Called “one of the most complete, most capable, and most creatively versatile smartphones we’ve ever seen,” the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has it all.

The phone offers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, a good looking full resolution of 3120 x 1440, and adaptive refresh rate of between 1 and 120Hz depending on what’s needed. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, so its powerful. When one of our reviewers spent 3 days with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, they were very quickly impressed. The new Galaxy AI features are pretty cool. They include translation features, message suggestions, and note-taking enhancements. Reassuringly, battery life was also a highlight. It’s sure to appeal to anyone seeking one of the best Android phones, from its 200MP main camera to its 12MP wide-angle camera, and 10MP telephoto lens.

Today only, as part of the Samsung Discover event, you could pay just $300 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when you buy direct from Samsung. That’s thanks to a blanket discount and an enhanced trade-in offer. You also get 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB. The biggest discount comes from trading in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there are also big discounts from other phone trade-ins too. Be quick, as the deal is available today only.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field.
