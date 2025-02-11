Samsung Galaxy S25 AI keyboard offers smart replies for WhatsApp & more

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now available worldwide. This lineup includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, all featuring an array of advanced AI capabilities. Many of these features were highlighted during Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company announced the new phones. Many were not, however.

Android Authority discovered that one of those new features is “suggested replies.” The feature, available for the Samsung Keyboard, uses on-device AI models to offer potential responses to messages you receive.

Recommended Videos

To activate this feature on your new Galaxy S25 device, open the Settings app. Then, select Advanced Features > Labs and choose the option to suggested replies.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

According to its description, the feature gives you “AI-powered suggested replies to chat and text messages you receive.”

This feature doesn’t support third-party keyboards, although this could change in time. Additionally, Android Authority could only utilize suggested replies in the WhatsApp app. However, it’s early days, and indications are that this feature should extend to other messaging apps soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series introduces several innovative AI features to enhance user experience and simplify daily tasks. One standout feature is “Cross-App Action,” which enables users to perform multiple functions with a single voice command across different apps. For example, you can instruct your phone to search for a recipe online and then text it to a friend, all in one request.

Another exciting addition is “Now Brief,” an AI-powered personal assistant that provides insights and information before you even realize you need them. It proactively offers suggestions, reminders, and updates based on your schedule and preferences.

The new AI features also enhance photography. “Generative Edit” allows users to move or remove elements in their photos, while “Portrait Studio” provides improved selfie editing capabilities. Moreover, the Galaxy S25 series upgrades existing AI functionalities like “Circle to Search,” which can now listen to audio to identify sources, and “AI Select,” which offers precise control over capturing on-screen content.