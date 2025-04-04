Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: design Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: battery Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: display Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: cameras Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: pricing and release

Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy S25 Edge is the last member of the Galaxy S25 lineup. It might not have released at the same time as the other three phones, but it has potentially been discussed more than even the mightiest of the S25 lineup. This slim and light handset captured the public’s attention, but Samsung has kept concrete information under wraps — as best they can, anyway.

Thanks to a slew of leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect when this phone hits the market. This information comes courtesy of tipsters with reliable track records, educated guesses, and a assumptions made from previous launches. Of course, take it with a grain of salt — anything could change before launch, after all — but this is everything you need to know about the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: design

The Galaxy S25 Edge hasn’t officially been revealed to fans, so we don’t know its exact dimensions yet. That said, it’s thought to be roughly the same height and width as the standard Galaxy S25 but much thinner. After all, that’s it’s whole shtick. Last week, a YouTuber named The Sinza shared a video with two supposed Galaxy S25 Edge dummy units.

The video shows off an incredibly narrow handset, noticeably thinner than any other entry in the S25 line. It has a USB-C port and SIM tray on the bottom of the phone, and two vertically-aligned cameras on the rear atop a practically-not-there camera bump. In the video, the phone measures in at 5.84mm. That’s not much larger than the Tecno Spark Slim, a concept phone demoed at this year’s Mobile World Congress that measured in at just 5.75mm.

If accurate, Samsung has really knocked the ball out of the park with its engineering. Other leaks have suggested the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a titanium build and a 6.7-inch display — more in line with the Galaxy S25 Plus than the base model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: battery

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge’s battery. Early rumors stated it would have an even smaller battery than the 4,000mAh unit included in the Galaxy S25, and recent certifications seem to confirm that. In early March, reports emerged out of Denmark that suggested the S25 Edge would have a 3,786mAh battery.

If the Galaxy S25 Edge does, in fact, use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this smaller battery size means its overall capacity will be significantly diminished. Fans have also raised concern over the potential for thermal throttling, citing its trademark slim design as the cause for poor heat dissipation.

Other phone companies have started to transition to high-density batteries to increase capacity without increasing size. The certification mentioned above says the Galaxy S25 Edge will use a lithium-ion battery, which does not fall into that category.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: display

If the Galaxy S25 Edge matches the S25 Plus in most respects, then you can expect a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. We expect it to share the same HDR10+ compatibility, as well as a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It will also almost certainly have the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 build to provide added durability against drops and scratches.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know. Earlier leaks have suggested the S25 Edge will have narrow bezels on par with that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but we don’t have confirmation on that yet. While the screen has been glimpsed in a few leaks, the images haven’t been clear enough to accurately declare size.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: cameras

PandaFlashPro, a tipster with a solid track record, shared a leak in early February that claimed the Galaxy S25 Edge would land with a 12MP selfie camera and a whopping 200MP rear camera. That’s noteworthy given the rumored size of the handset, but Samsung has already proven itself capable of that level of engineering by fitting the same size camera on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Images of the S25 Edge show a dual-camera setup on the rear. If one of the two is the 200MP main camera, then the second is most likely an ultrawide or telephoto lens. The most recent information states the phone will opt for an ultrawide over a telephoto, but only time will tell.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: pricing and release

A recent leak stirred excitement when it stated the Galaxy S25 Edge might be announced as soon as April 16, but another report soon followed that reported Samsung had delayed the launch of the phone by several weeks. The reason for the delay are as yet unknown, though some speculate it’s related to the recent passing of a top Samsung executive. There has also been speculation that the handset was delayed due to performance issues, similar to how the Pixel 9a smartphone was delayed earlier this month.

As for pricing, ready your wallets: reports suggest it will be a luxury buy. The base configuration with 12GB and 256GB of RAM is expected to land somewhere in the $1,300 to $1,400 range. However, the recent tariffs could drive that price even higher in the US market. That doesn’t even account for higher-end models of the S25 Edge, either.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,300. It seems unlikely that Samsung would outprice its flagship model with a lower-performance option, even if it does have a thinner build, but it makes sense that the S25 Edge would be priced comparatively to the top-end pick.