 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features
  4. Guides

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Everything you need to know

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video
The Sinza / YouTube

Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy S25 Edge is the last member of the Galaxy S25 lineup. It might not have released at the same time as the other three phones, but it has potentially been discussed more than even the mightiest of the S25 lineup. This slim and light handset captured the public’s attention, but Samsung has kept concrete information under wraps — as best they can, anyway.

Thanks to a slew of leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect when this phone hits the market. This information comes courtesy of tipsters with reliable track records, educated guesses, and a assumptions made from previous launches. Of course, take it with a grain of salt — anything could change before launch, after all — but this is everything you need to know about the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: design

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video
The Sinza / YouTube

The Galaxy S25 Edge hasn’t officially been revealed to fans, so we don’t know its exact dimensions yet. That said, it’s thought to be roughly the same height and width as the standard Galaxy S25 but much thinner. After all, that’s it’s whole shtick. Last week, a YouTuber named The Sinza shared a video with two supposed Galaxy S25 Edge dummy units.

Related

The video shows off an incredibly narrow handset, noticeably thinner than any other entry in the S25 line. It has a USB-C port and SIM tray on the bottom of the phone, and two vertically-aligned cameras on the rear atop a practically-not-there camera bump. In the video, the phone measures in at 5.84mm. That’s not much larger than the Tecno Spark Slim, a concept phone demoed at this year’s Mobile World Congress that measured in at just 5.75mm.

If accurate, Samsung has really knocked the ball out of the park with its engineering. Other leaks have suggested the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a titanium build and a 6.7-inch display — more in line with the Galaxy S25 Plus than the base model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: battery

Side buttons on the Samsung Galaxy S25.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge’s battery. Early rumors stated it would have an even smaller battery than the 4,000mAh unit included in the Galaxy S25, and recent certifications seem to confirm that. In early March, reports emerged out of Denmark that suggested the S25 Edge would have a 3,786mAh battery.

If the Galaxy S25 Edge does, in fact, use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this smaller battery size means its overall capacity will be significantly diminished. Fans have also raised concern over the potential for thermal throttling, citing its trademark slim design as the cause for poor heat dissipation.

Other phone companies have started to transition to high-density batteries to increase capacity without increasing size. The certification mentioned above says the Galaxy S25 Edge will use a lithium-ion battery, which does not fall into that category.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: display

An Android app allegedly showing the internal details of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Alexis Garza / YouTube

If the Galaxy S25 Edge matches the S25 Plus in most respects, then you can expect a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. We expect it to share the same HDR10+ compatibility, as well as a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It will also almost certainly have the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 build to provide added durability against drops and scratches.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know. Earlier leaks have suggested the S25 Edge will have narrow bezels on par with that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but we don’t have confirmation on that yet. While the screen has been glimpsed in a few leaks, the images haven’t been clear enough to accurately declare size.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: cameras

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

PandaFlashPro, a tipster with a solid track record, shared a leak in early February that claimed the Galaxy S25 Edge would land with a 12MP selfie camera and a whopping 200MP rear camera. That’s noteworthy given the rumored size of the handset, but Samsung has already proven itself capable of that level of engineering by fitting the same size camera on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Images of the S25 Edge show a dual-camera setup on the rear. If one of the two is the 200MP main camera, then the second is most likely an ultrawide or telephoto lens. The most recent information states the phone will opt for an ultrawide over a telephoto, but only time will tell.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: pricing and release

Leaked digital renders of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors.
WinFuture

A recent leak stirred excitement when it stated the Galaxy S25 Edge might be announced as soon as April 16, but another report soon followed that reported Samsung had delayed the launch of the phone by several weeks. The reason for the delay are as yet unknown, though some speculate it’s related to the recent passing of a top Samsung executive. There has also been speculation that the handset was delayed due to performance issues, similar to how the Pixel 9a smartphone was delayed earlier this month.

As for pricing, ready your wallets: reports suggest it will be a luxury buy. The base configuration with 12GB and 256GB of RAM is expected to land somewhere in the $1,300 to $1,400 range. However, the recent tariffs could drive that price even higher in the US market. That doesn’t even account for higher-end models of the S25 Edge, either.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,300. It seems unlikely that Samsung would outprice its flagship model with a lower-performance option, even if it does have a thinner build, but it makes sense that the S25 Edge would be priced comparatively to the top-end pick.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
It doesn’t look like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge will have a bending issue
Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy S25 Edge in just a few weeks. The company teased the phone earlier this year, highlighting its incredibly thin design, which is reflected in its name. However, some may worry that this slim profile could make the device more susceptible to bending issues.

German-based tech journalist Max Jambor (via SamMobile) said there should be a concern. They say the Galaxy S25 Edge is “solid and can’t be bent easily.” Additionally, “it will survive JerryRigs bend test."

Read more
Looks like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will see a major price hike
Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE showing its front and back.

Another Galaxy Tab S10 FE leak backs up information we had already heard about its specs and pricing, giving us a pretty good idea of what to expect when this tablet hits shelves in coming months. According to Mystery Lupin on X, the upcoming tablet will come in two models: a 10.9-inch version and a 13.1-inch version.

Both versions are slated to run on the Samsung Exynos 1580 chipset and use eight-core processors. Both models will have a 12MP front camera, a pair of dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos, and have either 128GB or 256GB internal memory with the option to expand up to 2TB with a microSD card.

Read more
Official Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in a convincing new leak
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cameras

The Galaxy S25 Edge is perhaps the most exciting Samsung phone to launch this year. The thin-and-light phone is set to differ from the rest of Samsung's phones in design with just two back cameras -- in addition to its telling thickness. With its launch rumored to be a few weeks ago, we have a flurry of leaks showcasing the design and revealing the phone's specification. The latest one adds to our knowledge of the Galaxy S25 Edge's color variants.

In a fresh leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge can be seen in official-looking digital renders. Coinciding with previous leaks, the latest one from WinFuture showcases the S25 Edge in three colors: Jet Black, a faint Icy Blue, and the Silver, the last of which we might have seen in a leaked hands-on video from earlier this week.

Read more