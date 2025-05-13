This is the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preorder deal

The newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest-ever smartphone in Samsung’s massively popular Galaxy S series, and preorders are now open until May 30, 3:00 a.m. ET. There’s still plenty of time before the deadline, but we understand if you’re very excited to secure your preorder for this mobile device.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a really special device that looks unlike any other smartphone in the market. Its 6.7-inch screen is the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S25+, but it’s so much thinner and lighter without sacrificing durability, and it maintains flagship-level performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. It packs all the Galaxy AI features from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and it keeps the 200MP main camera from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra but with an 18% smaller module to fit the new chassis.

If you’re already sold on the smartphone, read on to find out how you can lock in your Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preorder.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available for preorder on the official Samsung website. The 256GB model is priced at $1,100 while the 512GB model is priced at $1,220, but there’s a limited-time offer that will let you get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model, which means you’ll only have to pay $1,100. You can take advantage of this free storage upgrade whether you choose to buy an unlocked version of the smartphone, or if you decide to get it with your choice of carrier.

Samsung is accepting trade-ins to bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge by as much as $630, though that value is only for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. Samsung will accept a wide range of smartphone models from Samsung, Apple, and Google, so make sure to check the list to see how much you can get if you decide to trade in your current device.

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will give you even more value as they will come with three months of Peacock Premium for new subscribers, which is worth $24, as well as six months of SiriusXM Streaming, which is worth $60. You’ll also get three months of Samsung Care+, or a full year of the service if you sign up for a new Galaxy Club subscription.

Lastly, your preorder for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge can be accompanied by a purchase of another Samsung Galaxy device with a huge discount. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is 37% off to $408, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are 36% off $160, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is 10% off to $297, and the Samsung Galaxy Ring is 20% off to $320.