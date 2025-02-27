 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date could be just weeks away

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung is gearing for a head start in the upcoming battle of slim phones. After teasing the design — and confirming the name — at the Galaxy S25 launch earlier this, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in the coming months, and we now have a solid rumor on the exact date.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be announced on April 16, South Korea’s Seoul Economic Daily has reported. It says that instead of a physical unveiling, Samsung will host an online Unpacked event on the said date to reveal the slim phone. Despite the unveiling in April, the phone will not go on sale until the following month, and the exact date of availability isn’t clear yet.

Recommended Videos

The phone was previously rumored to launch in Q2 2025, but a launch early in the quarter suggests Samsung might want to ensure that it doesn’t take attention away from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7, which typically launch in July every year. Not just that, an early launch also gives Samsung an advantage against a rivaling product from Apple — a thin and light iPhone, supposedly called the iPhone 17 Air, which could be unveiled in place of the iPhone 17 Plus at Apple’s fall event.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Samsung’s cautious approach with the new design

Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Alexis Garza / YouTube

While the official showcase at the Galaxy S25 event demonstrates Samsung’s confidence in the new product, it will seemingly proceed cautiously. The report also suggests Samsung is only preparing to pilot the new phone with just 40,000 units at hand, a miniscule number for a brand of its size. Based on another reliable estimate, Samsung projects to produce roughly 230 million units of the Galaxy S25 series alone through the end of 2025. This settles the Edge’s share to about one per thousand (~0.016%), though the production could likely ramp up based on the demand.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S25 Edge will not be any less powerful than the other S25 models and will feature a 200MP main camera. Estimated to be just 6.4mm in thickness, the phone is also expected to feature a ceramic-based back panel to help it shed some bulk. However, to aid with the light build, Samsung will stick to a 4,00mAh battery. As we move closer to the launch, we expect to hear more details through leaks or official teasers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
The Galaxy S25 Edge will ditch a glass black for a lighter material
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cameras

At the Galaxy S25 launch, Samsung also teased -- and confirmed -- its upcoming slim phone. Rumored to be less than 6mm in thickness, the Galaxy S25 Edge is set to be Samsung's thinnest candy bar phone, and potentially pull our attention away from the iPhone 17 Air, which is still at the rumor stage. Ahead of the launch, new details have emerged on how the Galaxy S25 Edge could be lighter, and it has to with Samsung revisiting an older design choice.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is said to ditch glass for its back for the sake of durability. Instead, SamMobile claims to have exclusive information about the material it uses instead. According to the report, Samsung is instead opting for a ceramic material, which will be complemented by an aluminum frame.

Read more
Samsung starts bringing Galaxy S25 camera tricks to Galaxy S24 phones
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra's cameras.

Samsung’s previous-gen flagship phones are yet to get a taste of Android 15, but for the adventurous few who signed up for beta testing, they finally have some consolation coming their way. Samsung has started the rollout of One UI 7’s fourth beta update for the Galaxy S24 series smartphones.

Multiple users on X, Samsung’s Community Forum, and YouTube have shared news of the latest beta update arriving on their Galaxy S24 series phones in India and Korea. The update also brings the February Android security patch, but the most notable addition is a key camera trick that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year.

Read more
Samsung could reinvent the S Pen for its next foldable phone
Rear view of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Samsung is reportedly making a major stylus input change for its next book-style foldable device as it moves forward in pursuit of slimmer phones. According to a report from ET News, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will switch the stylus input to a format similar to that of the Apple Pencil.

Citing industry sources, the Korean outlet mentions that Samsung has decided to remove the digitizer element from the upcoming phone’s display assembly. The digitizer is a pressure-sensitive layer that converts the physical input from a stylus and converts those strokes into digital information.

Read more