Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date could be just weeks away

Samsung is gearing for a head start in the upcoming battle of slim phones. After teasing the design — and confirming the name — at the Galaxy S25 launch earlier this, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in the coming months, and we now have a solid rumor on the exact date.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be announced on April 16, South Korea’s Seoul Economic Daily has reported. It says that instead of a physical unveiling, Samsung will host an online Unpacked event on the said date to reveal the slim phone. Despite the unveiling in April, the phone will not go on sale until the following month, and the exact date of availability isn’t clear yet.

Recommended Videos

The phone was previously rumored to launch in Q2 2025, but a launch early in the quarter suggests Samsung might want to ensure that it doesn’t take attention away from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7, which typically launch in July every year. Not just that, an early launch also gives Samsung an advantage against a rivaling product from Apple — a thin and light iPhone, supposedly called the iPhone 17 Air, which could be unveiled in place of the iPhone 17 Plus at Apple’s fall event.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Samsung’s cautious approach with the new design

While the official showcase at the Galaxy S25 event demonstrates Samsung’s confidence in the new product, it will seemingly proceed cautiously. The report also suggests Samsung is only preparing to pilot the new phone with just 40,000 units at hand, a miniscule number for a brand of its size. Based on another reliable estimate, Samsung projects to produce roughly 230 million units of the Galaxy S25 series alone through the end of 2025. This settles the Edge’s share to about one per thousand (~0.016%), though the production could likely ramp up based on the demand.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S25 Edge will not be any less powerful than the other S25 models and will feature a 200MP main camera. Estimated to be just 6.4mm in thickness, the phone is also expected to feature a ceramic-based back panel to help it shed some bulk. However, to aid with the light build, Samsung will stick to a 4,00mAh battery. As we move closer to the launch, we expect to hear more details through leaks or official teasers.