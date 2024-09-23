 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy S25 may not get the camera upgrade you were hoping for

By
Front and rear angled view of leaked Galaxy S25 renders.
Galaxy S25 render OnLeaks / Android Headlines

If you were hoping the next entry-level Samsung Galaxy S phone would be a significant update, think again. For at least the third time in the last few weeks, we’ve heard somewhat bad news about the upcoming Galaxy S25. The latest rumor comes from reliable leaker Ice Universe.

According to a recent post, the 2025 Galaxy S25 will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera again, similar to the Galaxy S24. Furthermore, and more distressing, this same camera might also be included in the Galaxy S26 in 2026!

Camera features are not only determined by hardware; software also plays a huge role. However, this is still disappointing news, especially considering previous rumors about the Galaxy S25.

Earlier this month, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, Android Headlines claimed that the Galaxy S25 would include a 6.17-inch display and a smaller profile along all edges. A smaller chassis, with less internal space, could result in thermal issues since Samsung is also said to be sticking with a disappointingly small 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S25. On a positive note, like the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, the phone should feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 silicon.

A close-up photo of the rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

There’s another rumor about the Galaxy S25, and again, it’s not good news. For the sixth year, the entry-level Galaxy S model might only support charging up to 25W. In comparison, the recently released iPhone 16 supports fast charging up to 30W. The Galaxy S25 Plus is expected to support 45W charging.

More rumors about the Galaxy S25 lineup will certainly leak before the phones are revealed early next year. Hopefully, we’ll hear more positive rumors about the entry-level model before that time. Otherwise, the Galaxy S25 is shaping up to be a lackluster device with few new features.

Once again, Samsung is expected to announce three Galaxy S25 models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
