Interested in the Galaxy S25 Slim? This latest leak is great news for you

Samsung is going to enter 2025 with more force than the Kool-Aid Man through a brick wall. The company has its next flagship ready to go with an estimated release date of January 22, the launch of One UI 7 around the same time, and even the addition of a fourth device to its lineup. Here’s the good news: Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold SE, the long-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim will be receiving an international launch.

There’s no official word on this from Samsung, at least not in the form of a press statement. Instead, the model number gives it away. Someone spotted a new Samsung device with the model number SM-S937B, according to SamMobile. To most people, that number won’t mean much at all — but we already know that the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup has the model numbers SM-S9931x, SM0S936x, and SM-S938X. The fact that SM-S937B is part of the same sequence indicates it’s part of the same family. As for the “X,” that will be replaced by a “U” in the United States.

Different letters have different meanings in serial numbers, and the “B” points to an international release. As for why it’s the Slim instead of another model, we know it isn’t the Galaxy S25 FE, and the Slim is the only option left for upcoming Samsung devices.

Don’t expect this model to launch alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup in January, though. It’s expected to be released later in the year, perhaps during summer, and come with an upgraded camera system compared to the base models.

Even though it’s going to be released later in the year, we don’t expect the Galaxy S25 Slim to be the top-end model. Instead, it’s more likely to fall somewhere between the base Galaxy S25 and the S25 Ultra.