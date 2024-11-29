 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Interested in the Galaxy S25 Slim? This latest leak is great news for you

By
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung is going to enter 2025 with more force than the Kool-Aid Man through a brick wall. The company has its next flagship ready to go with an estimated release date of January 22, the launch of One UI 7 around the same time, and even the addition of a fourth device to its lineup. Here’s the good news: Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold SE, the long-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim will be receiving an international launch.

There’s no official word on this from Samsung, at least not in the form of a press statement. Instead, the model number gives it away. Someone spotted a new Samsung device with the model number SM-S937B, according to SamMobile. To most people, that number won’t mean much at all — but we already know that the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup has the model numbers SM-S9931x, SM0S936x, and SM-S938X. The fact that SM-S937B is part of the same sequence indicates it’s part of the same family. As for the “X,” that will be replaced by a “U” in the United States.

Recommended Videos

Different letters have different meanings in serial numbers, and the “B” points to an international release. As for why it’s the Slim instead of another model, we know it isn’t the Galaxy S25 FE, and the Slim is the only option left for upcoming Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray camera module.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Don’t expect this model to launch alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup in January, though. It’s expected to be released later in the year, perhaps during summer, and come with an upgraded camera system compared to the base models.

Related

Even though it’s going to be released later in the year, we don’t expect the Galaxy S25 Slim to be the top-end model. Instead, it’s more likely to fall somewhere between the base Galaxy S25 and the S25 Ultra.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The Samsung Galaxy S25’s colors leaked again, and this time they’re different
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has been the focus of a lot of coverage for months now as we eagerly await its launch. In that time, we've covered a lot of different leaks, but this latest news shows the risk of using uncertain information: It isn't guaranteed. Trusted leaker Evan Blass recently said the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus phones will be available in blue, Mint, navy, and Silver Shadow, per a story from Android Headlines.

That's different from the original tip when Ross Young said the colors would be red, gold, and black. The new colors are also different from the colors Young suggested in late October. Although we're hesitant to say which is more likely, we've seen blue and Silver Shadow mentioned in multiple leaks from different people. That corroboration lends some confidence to those two options.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 may get the spec update it deserves
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray held in hand.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 looks set to come with an important upgrade over the Galaxy S24: more RAM. It may sound like a simple specification bump, but if a benchmark test is correct, an increase to 12GB for the base model is entirely possible. When the Galaxy S24 launched earlier this year, it came with 8GB of RAM on its entry-level model, which many didn't consider to be a flagship specification that was in line with the phone's status and price. The Galaxy S25 is apparently raising it from 8GB to 12GB, according to a report from GSMArena.

The additional RAM means your apps will run more smoothly, with fewer hiccups and less stuttering, but we shouldn't get too excited yet. We're not sure if Samsung is completely doing away with the 8GB option, and some of the more costly Galaxy S24 phones did come with 12GB of RAM. The benchmark hinting at a RAM upgrade could also be false as they can be faked, so take it with skepticism.

Read more
We’ve got our first big clue about the Galaxy S25’s arrival
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray in hand.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has had a tentative early 2025 launch date for months now, but we might finally have an actual date to look forward to. Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 23, according to FNNews, a South Korean website, with the Galaxy S25 series as the star of the show. It's the most precise date we have seen yet for the speculated Galaxy S25 announcement.

Take this news with some skepticism, though, as Samsung has not confirmed any dates for its Unpacked event yet. The report also states San Francisco is "a strong candidate" for the city to host the event. The last Galaxy Unpacked event was held in Paris in July.

Read more