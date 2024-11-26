Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pops up in a hands-on video. Here’s what it looks like

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is due to release in less than three months, but we’re still locking down details as information emerges. Now, a new video of the supposed Galaxy S25 Ultra has appeared on Reddit, demonstrating the phone’s design and layout. In a not-surprising twist, it bears a striking resemblance to the dummy units that leaked a couple of months ago.

The video popped up on the Samsung Galaxy subreddit by a user who has since deleted their account. Take this information with enough salt for your pasta water; without a way to verify this information, we can’t tell whether this video is trustworthy. However, the evidence leans heavily in its favor.

The device shown in the video has rounded corners like the Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit, which is a welcome change from the stark corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Both the power and volume buttons are on the right side of the phone, and its back is entirely flat except for the cameras. The selfie cam on the front has a pinhole design in the center of the display.

The bezels are so thin that they are nonexistent, and the back of the phone has a semi-gloss finish. It looks like a fingerprint magnet, but we won’t know until we get our hands on the phone and try it out for ourselves. Either way, the video reinforces many of the leaks we’ve already covered and gives us a decent idea of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like.

With a launch date falling somewhere around January 22, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a highly anticipated phone that looks to be a solid upgrade, especially with its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and camera upgrades.