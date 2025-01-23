Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Flagship throwdown

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: specs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: design and display Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: performance Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: battery and charging Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: cameras Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: software and updates Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: price and availability Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: which should you buy?

It’s a new year, so it’s time for Samsung to release new phones. For 2025, this includes the Galaxy S25 series. Let’s look at how the top model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, compares to Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Though we have not yet spent time with a Galaxy S25 Ultra, we still know much about it to begin the comparison. Here’s how the Galaxu S25 Ultra compares to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, at this early stage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: specs

Specs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max Size 162 x 77.6 x 8.2mm 163 x 77.6 x 8.25mm Weight 218 grams 227 grams Screen 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1440 x 3120 pixels Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) 2,600 nits brightness 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 1320 x 2868 pixels ProMotion with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate 2,000 nits brightness Operating system Android 15 One UI 7 iOS 18 RAM and storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 12GB RAM 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 8GB RAM Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Apple A18 Pro Camera Rear: 200-megapixel primary 50MP ultrawide 50MP telephoto, 5x optical zoom 10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom Front: 12MP Rear: 48MP primary 48MP ultrawide 12MP telephoto, 5x optical zoom Front: 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, dual-band Bluetooth 5.3 Water resistance IP68 (maximum depth of 1.5m up to 30 minutes) IP68 (maximum depth of 6m up to 30 minutes) Battery & charging 5,000mAh battery 45W fast charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Qi wireless charging 4,685mAh battery 45W fast charging 25W wireless charging via MagSafe 15W Qi2 wireless charging Colors Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Grey Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Price Starting at $1,299 Starts at $1,199 Review To be published iPhone 16 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a sleek, sophisticated design characterized by rounded corners and a thinner, lighter profile than its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It boasts a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors, deep blacks, and an immersive viewing experience. Like the previous model, the S25 Ultra offers a display with an impressive refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid animations. Peak brightness is 2600 nits. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking.

It is also important to note that the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes an S-Pen, a feature unique to Samsung devices. While this pen has lost some functionality compared to previous models, it will continue to be a significant reason for many users to choose Samsung.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a refined design characterized by a titanium frame, contributing to its durability and lightweight nature. This choice of material enhances the device’s appearance while offering protection against everyday wear and tear. The phone maintains a flat-edged design, a recognizable Apple aesthetic aspect.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max also has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. This OLED screen provides vibrant colors, deep blacks, and clarity due to its high resolution (2868 x 1320 pixels). It also includes ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and animations. With a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, the display remains visible in bright conditions, and it is safeguarded by Apple’s Ceramic Shield for increased scratch and drop resistance.

On paper, Samsung’s phone is slightly lighter than Apple’s and has an ever-so-slightly smaller body, even though both phones have a 6.9-inch display. Does this make the newer phone easier to carry? We’ll know once we’ve had a chance to review it.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: performance

While we have not yet had the opportunity to test the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we have preliminary compared its processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and the A18 Pro chip used in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

At first glance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has a distinct advantage due to its innovative architecture that’s slightly newer. It has more CPU cores with enhanced multi-core performance and a more powerful Adreno GPU. This combination significantly boosts capabilities in demanding tasks such as gaming, 3D rendering, and multitasking. Users can expect smoother gameplay and noticeably faster processing speeds when navigating resource-intensive applications.

In contrast, the A18 Pro shines in single-core performance. This makes it exceptionally efficient for everyday tasks such as web browsing, messaging, and using productivity apps. Users who value quick responsiveness in day-to-day activities may find the A18 Pro more appealing. The Snapdragon 8 Elite suits mobile gamers and users who regularly engage in demanding multitasking scenarios. Its higher core count and advanced GPU ensure that even the most graphically intense games run smoothly, providing an immersive experience without lag.

Conversely, if you are deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem and appreciate the seamless hardware and software integration, the A18 Pro remains an exemplary pick. It provides efficient performance and a user-friendly interface, making it a strong contender for those who prioritize optimization and ease of use in light computing tasks.

Ultimately, our hands-on testing of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the real determining factor. Once we delve into its performance metrics in real-world scenarios, we will gain more insight into how the Snapdragon 8 Elite compares to the A18 Pro, paving the way for a clearer choice based on users’ unique needs and preferences.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: battery and charging

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, like last year’s model, features a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung claims this will provide up to 31 hours of video playback on a single charge, one hour longer than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We got up to two days of battery life with the S24 Ultra, which is quite impressive, and we anticipate similar performance from the newer model.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra promises a 65% charge in about 30 minutes when using a 45W adapter. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. We expect to learn more details on battery charging in the coming days, and when we do, we’ll adjust this post.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max offers impressive features when it comes to battery life and charging. It is equipped with a 4,685mAh battery, which is a significant upgrade from the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This larger battery plays a key role in providing excellent battery life.

Apple claims that the device can deliver up to 33 hours of video playback and up to 105 hours of audio playback. This means it can easily last through a full day of regular use, even with heavy activity. In our tests, we found that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could last between a day and a half to two days on a single charge.

Regarding charging capabilities, the iPhone 16 Pro Max supports a maximum of 30W with a MagSafe charger. It can reach up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes when using a 20W adapter or higher with a wired USB-C connection. Additionally, the phone offers wireless charging at up to 25W with MagSafe and 15W with accessories that use the more common Qi2 standard. Both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and its predecessor can also wirelessly charge accessories like AirPods.

Winner: Tie (for now)



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: cameras

Samsung has made a significant change to the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s quad-camera system compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The ultrawide camera has been upgraded from 12-megapixels to 50MP, which should enhance clarity and vibrancy in photos. The wide-angle camera remains at 200MP, while the telephoto lens features 50MP and 10MP.

In addition to the hardware upgrades, various software enhancements have been implemented for the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s cameras, many of which benefit from the improved chipset on the phone. These updates will enhance both photo and video quality. New camera features include improved low-light performance, advanced AI processing, and a “virtual” aperture. This virtual aperture allows users to adjust the depth of field after taking a photo, offering greater control over the background blur, similar to portrait mode but with more flexibility. In particular, w e can’t wait to test the enhanced zoom capabilities and improved night mode.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a comprehensive camera system that aims to capture high-quality photos and videos in various environments. The rear setup includes a triple-lens configuration, highlighted by a 48MP primary camera equipped with a larger sensor and second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization. This combination is intended to enhance image clarity, particularly in low-light conditions. Accompanying the primary lens is a 48MP ultrawide camera that offers a generous 120-degree field of view, making it suitable for photographing expansive landscapes or large group shots. The third component of the camera system is a 12MP telephoto lens featuring 5x optical zoom, allowing for detailed close-up shots without losing quality.

Apple has incorporated a range of computational photography advancements into the camera system, including an upgraded Photonic Engine designed to enhance image quality across various lighting scenarios. The iPhone 16 Pro Max also allows for ProRAW capture, providing users with more editing options and flexibility in post-processing. Regarding video capabilities, the device supports recording in Dolby Vision HDR, which has resolutions up to 4K and frames reaching 120 frames per second. For self-portraits, the front-facing camera presents a 12MP sensor with autofocus and supports the Photonic Engine, contributing to improved image quality for selfies.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, like the other phones in the iPhone 16 series, includes a Camera Control button on one side to make it easier to take photos and videos in horizontal form.

Until we can test the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera system and compare and contrast it with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we consider the systems a tie.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: software and updates

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series becomes the first Samsung devices to support Android 15 and include the company’s new One UI 7 on the top. This combination should provide an improved user experience with enhanced privacy features, a redesigned quick settings panel, improved multitasking, and more. There are also enhanced AI capabilities and fresh or updated productivity and creativity tools.

In terms of software upgrades, Samsung has extended to seven years of guaranteed OS and security updates. Yes, seven years, which is impressive.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max operates on iOS 18, introducing various new features and enhancements, including improved personalization options, upgraded communication tools, and a more advanced Siri. A key addition is Apple Intelligence, an AI-powered feature providing systemwide writing tools to help refine your writing style, check for grammar errors, and summarize text.

Unlike Samsung, Apple does not guarantee specific years for operating system updates. However, Apple has a strong history of providing software updates for its devices, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to receive several years of iOS updates. This ensures your phone remains current with the latest features, security enhancements, and performance improvements. These updates are delivered wirelessly and are easy to install, keeping your iPhone 16 Pro Max running smoothly and securely for years.

Both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max are packed full of software features and should only get better over time as improvements are made. In particular, both offer the latest AI features from their respective companies. It’s safe to say even before testing Samsung’s newest phone, it will be next to impossible to pick a winner here. Assume that iPhone fans will stick with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while Android fans will pick the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: price and availability

At launch, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage starting at $1,299. Like in past years, you can expect discounts directly from Samsung that will bring prices down.

Everywhere, the phone is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Grey. On Samsung’s website, the phone is also available in Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold.

The iPhone 16 series has been on the market since last fall. Therefore, these models are easy to find for purchase. The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for a 256GB model. You can also purchase the phone with 512GB ($1,399) or 1TB ($1,599) of storage. It’s offered in all-new Desert Titanium, plus Black Titanium, White Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max are powerhouse smartphones vying for the top spot. Under the hood, Samsung’s new phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, while Apple relies on its own A18 Pro chip — both promising blazing-fast performance. Samsung continues its megapixel race in the camera department, while Apple has improved its system with enhanced telephoto capabilities. A key differentiator remains the S Pen stylus, exclusive to the S25 Ultra, providing a unique advantage for productivity and creativity. The iPhone, however, boasts its Dynamic Island for fluid multitasking and interactive notifications.

Software-wise, it’s Android with One UI versus iOS 18 — a classic battle of personal preference. Ultimately, the “better” phone depends on your needs and priorities. The S25 Ultra appeals to those seeking cutting-edge camera tech, the versatility of the S Pen, and the flexibility of Android. The iPhone 16 Pro Max attracts users entrenched in the Apple ecosystem, valuing iOS simplicity and the raw power of Apple silicon.