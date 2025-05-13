Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is already being tipped to replace a key sibling next year

Much of the talk this week is about Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S25 Edge. However, attention will soon turn to next year’s Galaxy S26 lineup. The Elec says that the 2026 lineup will look slightly different from the more recent ones, and here’s how.

Samsung reportedly plans to replace its Plus smartphone variant with an Edge model next year. Historically, Plus sales have lagged behind those of Ultra and standard models, so this would make sense.

As Android Police explains, Samsung reportedly aims to ship 37.7 million Galaxy S25 units this year, with the Ultra model accounting for 17.4 million and the standard version making up 13.6 million. It anticipates moving approximately 6.7 million units of the Plus variant.

The Galaxy S25 Edge arrives on the market at the end of this month.

No doubt, Samsung won’t finalize its next Galaxy S lineup until it sees how well the Galaxy S25 Edge performs. Poor sales could mean another Plus model arrives next year. It’s also possible the company later decides to produce both a S26 Plus and S26 Edge model. Another report said Samsung is working on four different sized OLED panels for 2026 so anything is possible at this point.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163 grams. Despite its slim profile, it boasts a large 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X display protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and a powerful 200MP main camera with AI-enhanced features.

While it shares the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and many AI capabilities with the other S25 models, it distinguishes itself with its focus on portability and sleek aesthetics, offered in Titanium Silver, Jet Black, and Icy Blue. However, it features a smaller 3900mAh battery to achieve this thinness and lacks a dedicated telephoto lens compared to some of its S25 counterparts.