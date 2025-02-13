 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy S26 might miss out on this camera feature

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Although the Samsung Galaxy S25 has only been on the market for a short time, rumors have already begun to swirl about the Galaxy S26. Contradicting rumors, at that. Early leaks suggested the flagship might opt for an under-display camera, but a tipster has shared that it isn’t likely — and that Samsung might not implement that style of camera anytime soon.

The under-display cameras have had “poor results,” according to tipster Panda Flash on X. They claim that under-display cameras don’t perform as well as a standard camera, and that Samsung’s focus on high-end cameras for its flagships means you shouldn’t look for one to come anytime soon.

The screen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Panda Flash says users shouldn’t expect to see Galaxy Ultras with under-display cameras for the next two to three years at least. Samsung does use an under-display camera in the Galaxy Z Fold lineup, but the company’s focus has been AI features.

Galaxy AI could remain the primary feature for the next few generations, with cameras taking a backseat aside from standard upgrades.

The launch of the phone is still too far away to confirm any concrete details, but we’ve heard a few enticing leaks that make the Galaxy S26 sound incredibly promising. According to one leak, the handset could arrive with a battery as large as 7,000mAh.

Considering that even the Galaxy S25 Ultra only has a 5,000mAh battery, that’s a massive upgrade. Other tips suggest that Samsung could return to an all-Exynos lineup for its next series of phones with the new Exynos 2600 chip.

Patrick Hearn
Samsung Galaxy S25 AI keyboard offers smart replies for WhatsApp & more
The display on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now available worldwide. This lineup includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, all featuring an array of advanced AI capabilities. Many of these features were highlighted during Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company announced the new phones. Many were not, however.

Android Authority discovered that one of those new features is “suggested replies.” The feature, available for the Samsung Keyboard, uses on-device AI models to offer potential responses to messages you receive.

Read more
This is why I love Circle to Search on the Galaxy S25 series
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.

Since the Galaxy S24 series was launched last year, phone makers have focused heavily on adding AI to every facet of their smartphones. Apple launched Apple Intelligence last year — which brought a different, more personal, approach to AI with the iPhone 16 — a few months after Google unveiled Gemini for Android.

Despite Google waiting to launch the full suite of Gemini features for a few months, one of the key features had already launched on the Galaxy S24. Circle to Search allows you to search for anything displayed on your screen using AI, and as I discovered when selling my mother’s home last year, it makes it super easy to understand the value of items without needing to search for them by name.

Read more
Samsung might finally end battery size woes with Galaxy S26 series
A person putting the Samsung Galaxy A55 on charge.

Samsung smartphones might soon fix the worst chink in their armor. According to the South Korean daily FN News, the company is mulling plans to fit next-gen silicon carbide batteries inside its upcoming Galaxy S26 series flagship smartphones. And it seems the Chaebol’s mobile division won’t be pulling any punches.

As per the report citing industry insiders, Samsung could offer a battery as large as 6,000-7,000 mAh in capacity with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. For comparison, Samsung’s current top-tier offering, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The competition, however, is already offering batteries of up to 7,000mAh capacity at nearly half the sticker price of Samsung’s flagships.

Read more