The Samsung Galaxy S26 might miss out on this camera feature

Although the Samsung Galaxy S25 has only been on the market for a short time, rumors have already begun to swirl about the Galaxy S26. Contradicting rumors, at that. Early leaks suggested the flagship might opt for an under-display camera, but a tipster has shared that it isn’t likely — and that Samsung might not implement that style of camera anytime soon.

The under-display cameras have had “poor results,” according to tipster Panda Flash on X. They claim that under-display cameras don’t perform as well as a standard camera, and that Samsung’s focus on high-end cameras for its flagships means you shouldn’t look for one to come anytime soon.

Panda Flash says users shouldn’t expect to see Galaxy Ultras with under-display cameras for the next two to three years at least. Samsung does use an under-display camera in the Galaxy Z Fold lineup, but the company’s focus has been AI features.

Galaxy AI could remain the primary feature for the next few generations, with cameras taking a backseat aside from standard upgrades.

The launch of the phone is still too far away to confirm any concrete details, but we’ve heard a few enticing leaks that make the Galaxy S26 sound incredibly promising. According to one leak, the handset could arrive with a battery as large as 7,000mAh.

Considering that even the Galaxy S25 Ultra only has a 5,000mAh battery, that’s a massive upgrade. Other tips suggest that Samsung could return to an all-Exynos lineup for its next series of phones with the new Exynos 2600 chip.