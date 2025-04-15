Samsung’s superior Apple AirTag alternative is on sale today

Losing stuff is easy, as anyone who has ever failed the wallet-keys-phone test will attest to. Plus, keeping track of your luggage while traveling is essential. That means an Apple AirTag to the rescue, right? Not so fast. Right now Samsung deals are abundant as part of a Spring/Tax Day seasonal deal event. And that means an excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2. We’ve the absolute best deal on the device over at Amazon, actually, with the white version being marked down 43% to $17. That’s a savings of $13 off of the original $30. Tap the button below to grab yours now or keep reading to see why the Galaxy Smart Tag 2 is actually the smart object tracker to beat.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 is shaped sort of like a tag label, stays powered for 500+ days, and has an IP67 rating for nearly-perfect water and dust protection. It uses Samsung’s SmartThings app to track your objects from a distance an up close, too — you can get the app to force the tag to make an audible signal to find your keys, even when they’re buried in the cushions or are hiding under that cracked-open book. Loud atmosphere or hard of hearing? There’s also a compass director to help you find your gear.

Now, all of this might seem somewhat familiar if you’re knowledgeable of the Apple AirTag, a product that’s name recognition eclipses the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2’s by miles. (As an aside, I’ve been writing about AirTags for years and years now, and was surprised as could be that Amazon tells us the Galaxy Smart Tag 2 has over 6,000 sales in the past month.) But how do the AirTag and Smart Tag 2 compare? We’ve found that it differs somewhat by country, as different countries have different levels of the tracking network’s devices being used. As per our investigator, “I’ve found that the performance varies considerably. In the US, Europe, and the Middle East, I found that the Galaxy Tag outperformed the AirTag in terms of reliability and consistency, and the location history feature is something that Apple’s tracker doesn’t have.”

All of this means that you’ll probably prefer this to an Apple AirTag if you live, like most of our readers, in the US or Europe. If you’re from India, however, you may prefer the Apple Airtag.

If you’re wanting to get this deal be sure to tap the button below. Right now you can get a Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 in white for just $17 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $13 off of the original $30 and an excellent deal.