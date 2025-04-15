 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s superior Apple AirTag alternative is on sale today

By
Amazing Deal The white version of the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2.
Samsung

Losing stuff is easy, as anyone who has ever failed the wallet-keys-phone test will attest to. Plus, keeping track of your luggage while traveling is essential. That means an Apple AirTag to the rescue, right? Not so fast. Right now Samsung deals are abundant as part of a Spring/Tax Day seasonal deal event. And that means an excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2. We’ve the absolute best deal on the device over at Amazon, actually, with the white version being marked down 43% to $17. That’s a savings of $13 off of the original $30. Tap the button below to grab yours now or keep reading to see why the Galaxy Smart Tag 2 is actually the smart object tracker to beat.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 is shaped sort of like a tag label, stays powered for 500+ days, and has an IP67 rating for nearly-perfect water and dust protection. It uses Samsung’s SmartThings app to track your objects from a distance an up close, too — you can get the app to force the tag to make an audible signal to find your keys, even when they’re buried in the cushions or are hiding under that cracked-open book. Loud atmosphere or hard of hearing? There’s also a compass director to help you find your gear.

Now, all of this might seem somewhat familiar if you’re knowledgeable of the Apple AirTag, a product that’s name recognition eclipses the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2’s by miles. (As an aside, I’ve been writing about AirTags for years and years now, and was surprised as could be that Amazon tells us the Galaxy Smart Tag 2 has over 6,000 sales in the past month.) But how do the AirTag and Smart Tag 2 compare? We’ve found that it differs somewhat by country, as different countries have different levels of the tracking network’s devices being used. As per our investigator, “I’ve found that the performance varies considerably. In the US, Europe, and the Middle East, I found that the Galaxy Tag outperformed the AirTag in terms of reliability and consistency, and the location history feature is something that Apple’s tracker doesn’t have.”

Related

All of this means that you’ll probably prefer this to an Apple AirTag if you live, like most of our readers, in the US or Europe. If you’re from India, however, you may prefer the Apple Airtag.

If you’re wanting to get this deal be sure to tap the button below. Right now you can get a Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 in white for just $17 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $13 off of the original $30 and an excellent deal.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Our absolute favorite budget folding phone is an extra $150 off today
Motorola Razr 2024 in Spritz Orange showing Moo on the cover display.

This past Friday we released our updated guide to the best phones of today. Most of the top contenders come from brands you see almost daily at this point, with phones like the Apple iPhone 16 and Google Pixel Pro 9 sitting near the top of the list. Samsung and OnePlus also make the list, though aren't quite as prolific. But when it comes to the great flip phones and great folding phones that are actually affordable? Motorola's Razr is zooming to the forefront.

Right now, you can get the Motorola Razr 2024, which we dubbed the "best cheap folding phone," for just $550 instead of the usual $700 the 256GB unlocked version costs. It's incredibly affordable compared to the competition and an overall delightful phone to use. Tap one of the buttons below to see the Motorola Razr 2024 in a store of your choice while it is $150 off or keep reading to see why we like it so much.

Read more
Buy a budget Samsung Galaxy A26 or A36 phone, get bonus discounts
The Samsung Galaxy A36's color options.

We're in the midst of a big boom for budget phones. The Google Pixel 9a, which seems to be facing some delays, is nonetheless coming out soon. Not long ago, the iPhone 16e arrived. If you want one of the best budget phones, now is a great time to buy. But what if you want more than just a phone? What if you want a full tech package? That's what we're seeing when you order a budget Samsung A-series phone — either the Samsung Galaxy A26 or Samsung Galaxy A36. You can get the phone ($300 and $400, respectively), get trade-in credits that can cover as much as half of the phone's cost, and save up to 60% on a pair of Samsung earbuds or a Samsung smartwatch. Tap the button below to check it all out yourself or keep reading for a more detailed analysis.

How to shop Samsung Galaxy phone and tech pre-order bundles
First, pick your phone.

Read more
The Kindle Scribe just got a rare deal in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Handwritten notes using different pens on a Kindle Scribe.

There's a lot to say about the differences between paper books and ePaper books. Paper books give us extra senses of touch and book-depth to increase memory, and (I think) even Digital Trends writers are allowed to say that the time away from a screen is pretty great. But what if there was a paper-saving, super notetaking, and even discounted eBook that was debatably better than a regular physical book? Well, then we'd have to talk about it.

The latest Amazon Kindle Scribe is one of the best eReaders for notetakers, and you can get one with 64GB of storage for just $365 (or 20% less with a trade-in) right now. This Amazon Big Spring deal brings it down $85 from $450, at least if you buy it between now and March 31. Tap the button below to find the product or keep reading to learn about its cool features.

Read more