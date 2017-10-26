Samsung announces new Galaxy Tab A, designed for everyone in the family

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a tablet to share with everyone in your family, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A could be a perfect fit. The latest device has a refined, versatile design meant for everyday use.

On Thursday, October 26, Samsung announced it’s adding another addition to its lineup of tablets — the Galaxy Tab A (2017). The latest device has a refined, family-friendly design meant for everyday use.

The Galaxy Tab A features an 8-inch, 1280 x 800 resolution display, with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-megapixel rear camera — flash included. Underneath the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 425 processor and 2GB of RAM. There’s also 32GB of built-in storage and an additional 256GB through the MicroSD card slot.

Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or writing emails, the 5,000mAh battery promises up to 14 hours of use from one single charge. As for the operating system, it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Equipped with a bright display, you should be able to use the tablet even if it’s extremely sunny outside. If you’re using it indoors, there’s also an optional blue light filter to use when looking at content at night or in dim lighting.

The tablet comes with an expansive library of media and kid-friendly content services. With Kids Mode, you’ll find over 5,000 exclusive game and video titles along with Value Pack options to download apps.

There’s also Samsung Kids — which is an all-in-one subscription service with educational games, movies, books, and TV shows. Customers who purchase the Galaxy Tab A will receive $100 worth of content within the Samsung Kids service. Other offers with your purchase include three free months of YouTube Red — with Offline Mode capabilities to watch and download video.

Since the tablet is versatile enough to be used by everyone in the family, there are Parental Controls available, too. Parents can set limits on usage and customize the content available in order to make sure it’s always a fun and safe environment for children.

For gamers, the Samsung’s new tablet has Game Launcher, which provides a personalized gaming experience complete with an enhanced user interface and more gaming tools. With Call and Notification Prevention Mode, you can continue to play your games without being interrupted by notifications.

The Galaxy Tab A will be available on November 1, right on time for the holiday season. You can purchase it on Samsung’s website for $230 in either Black or Silver.