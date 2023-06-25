 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get this Samsung tablet for $120 this weekend

Albert Bassili
By
alaxy Tab A7 Lite

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 doesn’t quite make the list of best tablets, it’s still a great device if you need the basics and are on a tight budget. In fact, you can grab it from Samsung for even less than it usually goes for; $120 rather than $160, which is a significant discount relative to its price.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Behind the screen, you’ll find a MediaTek MT8768N, an entry-level CPU with eight cores and enough for the A7 lite to function relatively well for your everyday tasks. The 8.7-inch screen runs an 800 x 1340 pixels resolution, which isn’t the highest, but it’s more than enough for watching stuff online and Zoom meetings. Given the smaller screen size, you likely won’t notice the lower resolution, so it’s certainly not a dealbreaker for a budget device. In terms of storage, you get 32GBs, and you can upgrade that with up to a 1TB MicroSD, which the Tab A7 Lite can easily handle, although going for a cloud storage service might help save a little on that if you have an unlimited plan.

Of course, one of the better features of the Tab A7 Lite is that, as the name suggests, it’s rather light, coming in at 0.81 pounds, meaning it’s easy to carry for long periods without fatigue. The screen also comes with a peak brightness of 315nits which is enough to use in most situations except direct sunlight, and it even manages to hit 81.8% of sRGB. As for the audio, you won’t get the deep base you might get with more expensive tablets, but with vocal-focused content such as pop music, films, and shows, it does surprisingly well for a budget device. You’ll get about 10 hours or so of battery life, which is also pretty good, although one downside you might notice is the 3GB of RAM, which is on the lower end, and might cause a few struggles if you like to open a lot of apps at the same time.

Related

All in all, the Tab A7 Lite is a surprisingly good budget laptop, especially with Samsung’s deal bringing it down to $120. If you need something that doesn’t have a lot of frills, it’s worth going with the A7 Lite, but if you do want something a bit more fancy, be sure to check out some more tablet deals for alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories
Samsung 15-watt Wireless Charger Duo with travel adapter on nightstand.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 shipped last week. Do you have it yet? If you do, you're probably looking for fun ways to maximize its new features. Answer: Accessories. You're probably on the lookout for the best cases for the Galaxy S23, or the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, if you went with the bigger model. We've got the jump on the best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories, and we've laid them all out neatly below. Be sure to take a look, and if you've already pre-ordered, your new device will be on the way real soon!

Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector -- $15

Read more
How to get a Samsung Galaxy S23 for free
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra showing the screen.

Samsung fans across the world are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the newest iteration of the Galaxy smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy 23, S23+ and S23 Ultra were announced at the Samsung Unpacked Event on February 1, after being heavily rumored for months. The devices are shipping from most retailers on February 17, and you can pre-order them right now. There are several ways to get the device for free. Your options will depend on the phone carrier you have, which model you want and if you currently have a phone worth trading in. Read on for a list of all your options.
How to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for free
The newest generation of Samsung's flagship phone offers a lot of new and upgraded features. We loved the Galaxy S23 and S23+ in our pre-launch hands-on review. On paper they've only gotten a slight upgrade in specs, but once they're in your hand, they impress. The biggest upgrade comes in the form of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which gives the phone a snappier response and allows you to use more apps at once without dragging the phone down. Unfortunately there isn't currently a way to get the S23 Ultra for free, so we won't dive into that phone. Suffice it to say the S23 Ultra is also an impressive device.

If you've decided you want the S23 or S23+, or if 'free' is just too good a price to pass up, read on for your best options.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile offers several unique ways to get the S23 and S23+ for free, but you have to be a Magenta MAX member. The offers are unique, including a trade-in option to get $1,000 of credit, enough to cover the cost of the S23 or S23+. You'll also get a free storage upgrade.

Read more
The best Samsung tablets in 2023: our 6 favorite picks
Best Samsung tablets

Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, but it also excels at making amazing tablets. It launched its first tablet — the Samsung Galaxy Tab — way back in 2010, and since then, it has expanded its lineup with premium models, budget models, and everything in between. If you’re new to its range of tablets, you may be a little bewildered by all of the choices on offer, so we’ve put together the best Samsung tablets to simplify things for you.

Looking for an iPad? Check out our list of the best iPads. If you’re open to any Android devices, check out our best tablet roundup.

Read more