While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 doesn’t quite make the list of best tablets, it’s still a great device if you need the basics and are on a tight budget. In fact, you can grab it from Samsung for even less than it usually goes for; $120 rather than $160, which is a significant discount relative to its price.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Behind the screen, you’ll find a MediaTek MT8768N, an entry-level CPU with eight cores and enough for the A7 lite to function relatively well for your everyday tasks. The 8.7-inch screen runs an 800 x 1340 pixels resolution, which isn’t the highest, but it’s more than enough for watching stuff online and Zoom meetings. Given the smaller screen size, you likely won’t notice the lower resolution, so it’s certainly not a dealbreaker for a budget device. In terms of storage, you get 32GBs, and you can upgrade that with up to a 1TB MicroSD, which the Tab A7 Lite can easily handle, although going for a cloud storage service might help save a little on that if you have an unlimited plan.

Of course, one of the better features of the Tab A7 Lite is that, as the name suggests, it’s rather light, coming in at 0.81 pounds, meaning it’s easy to carry for long periods without fatigue. The screen also comes with a peak brightness of 315nits which is enough to use in most situations except direct sunlight, and it even manages to hit 81.8% of sRGB. As for the audio, you won’t get the deep base you might get with more expensive tablets, but with vocal-focused content such as pop music, films, and shows, it does surprisingly well for a budget device. You’ll get about 10 hours or so of battery life, which is also pretty good, although one downside you might notice is the 3GB of RAM, which is on the lower end, and might cause a few struggles if you like to open a lot of apps at the same time.

All in all, the Tab A7 Lite is a surprisingly good budget laptop, especially with Samsung’s deal bringing it down to $120. If you need something that doesn’t have a lot of frills, it’s worth going with the A7 Lite, but if you do want something a bit more fancy, be sure to check out some more tablet deals for alternatives.

