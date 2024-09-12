 Skip to main content
Target is selling the Samsung Tab A7 for just $100 today

By
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite smartphone.
Samsung

Not every tablet needs to be a high-powered savant with a head-turning amount of features. Sometimes, there’s nothing like nailing the basics, which is precisely why we’re spotlighting the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite today. Over the last several years, Samsung has brought its A-game to the world of tablets, and the A7 Lite is one of its best entry-level options. Oh, and it just so happens to be on sale today:

Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at Target for only $100. Normally, this model sells for $150.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung A7 Lite was designed for efficiency above all else, and we’re giving Samsung kudos for putting so much focus on performance. With the MediaTek Helio P22T CPU running the show (with 3GB of RAM), the A7 Lite is the beating heart of this tablet’s Android OS. Apps, media, and browser tabs load quickly, and navigating the UI is fast and intuitive.

Screen-wise, the A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch screen that delivers a bright and colorful picture with decent contrast levels. Enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows won’t be difficult with the A7. However, we do recommend keeping your movie playback in an indoor setting, as ambient lighting could affect the final picture. And as its name would allude to, the A7 Lite is both lightweight and portable. Samsung even opted to go with a no-nonsense metal frame for its main line of defense against drops and dings!

You can expect up to 13 hours of battery life on a full charge, along with convenient USB-C recharging. Other great features include an excellent camera system, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, plus a one-year limited warranty. We’re not sure how long this discount will be available, but older Samsung deals like this one tended to go pretty quickly.

That being said, now could be the best time to save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite when you purchase through Target. We also suggest having a look at some of the other Samsung tablet deals we’ve been digging up! Fans of Samsung TVs may also want to check out our roundup of the best Samsung TV deals.

