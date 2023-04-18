If you’re interested in the Apple iPad Mini because of its size but it’s still too expensive even with iPad deals, here’s a budget alternative — the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which is on sale from Walmart at $30 off. The discount makes the tablet even more affordable at just $129 compared to its original price of $159. However, you have to make the purchase now if you want to get the device for this cheap, because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch screen, which makes it similar in size to the iPad Mini with its 8.3-inch display, while its slim design and sturdy metal frame improves its portability so you can take it wherever you go. It’s not going to challenge the best tablets in terms of performance, but it’s fast enough for everyday functions such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and checking social media with its octa-core Mediatek MT8768T Helio P22T processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be running on Android 11 out of the box, but you can upgrade the tablet to Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. You can use the tablet with a gesture-based menu so that you can easily navigate using only one hand, and while it only comes with internal storage of 32GB, you can expand its memory with a microSD card for up to 1TB of extra space. The tablet also features an 8MP main camera, a 2MP selfie camera, and a 5,100 mAh battery.

Walmart’s $30 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of the top tablet deals that you can shop right now if you want a device that will bring you immense value for your money. It’s yours for only $129 instead of its sticker price of $159, but the offer is likely only available for a limited time. If you don’t want to miss out on this golden opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for even cheaper, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations