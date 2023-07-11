There’s no better time to buy an affordable tablet than during Amazon’s Prime Day, as you’ll be able to take advantage of attention-catching discounts like this $150 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. You’ll be getting the device for just $180 instead of $330 — even cheaper than its previously lowest price this year of $209 — but you’ll need to make the purchase as fast as you can because as with most Prime Day deals, we’re not sure if stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 may not be challenging the best tablets in terms of performance, but with its octa-core processor featuring a peak clock speed of 2 GHz, it’s more than enough for your multimedia needs. The device won’t be able to handle demanding tasks like video editing, but if you’re only planning to use the device for watching streaming content, browsing social media, playing video games, or all of these, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 won’t disappoint. The tablet’s 10.5-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution promises vivid colors and sharp details, and it’s part of the reasons why we’ve included it in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top midrange option.

As an Android tablet, you’ll be able to access all the apps from the Google Play Store, as well as enjoy smooth integration of Google services, according to our guide on how to pick a tablet. The device is powered by a 7,040 mAh battery, so it should be able to last through your whole day without requiring a recharge, and it offers up to 128Gb of internal storage that you can expand by up to 1TB through a microSD card.

If you manage your expectations, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be an excellent purchase from the available Prime Day tablet deals, especially since you’ll only have to pay $180 for it. This beats the device’s previous cheapest price this year of $209, and you’ll end up pocketing $150 in savings on its sticker price of $330. It’s important that you don’t take too much time thinking about this purchase though, as Amazon’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 may go offline even before the shopping holiday ends.

Editors' Recommendations