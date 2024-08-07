 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, perfect for back to school, is on sale

By
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.
Samsung

There’s no better way to bring in the new school year than with a brand-new tablet. Perfect for note-taking, web browsing, photo editing, and keeping track of your coursework and daily duties, one of the best tablet brands is the popular Samsung Galaxy lineup. Renowned for its lightweight design and reliable performance, one of the best Galaxy tabs on the market just so happens to have a major discount this week.

When you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ through Samsung, you’ll only pay $180. At full price, this model typically goes for $220. We see plenty of tablet deals on a daily basis, and this is one you don’t want to miss!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU with up to 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers an exceptional Android 13 experience. Users can expect fast load times for web browsing and app usage, as well as speedy UI navigation. And while a traditional PC may have more storage space to work with, 64GB is decent enough for a solid collection of docs, apps, photos, videos, and other files.

The 11-inch screen produces a bright and colorful picture at up to 1920 x 1200 resolution. Whether you’re watching HD movies and shows, or working on a photo-editing project, the LCD manages to get up to 90Hz adaptive. While we might not recommend the A9+ as your dedicated gaming device, sports and fast-moving action scenes should be rendered free of lag and ghosting.

Other noteworthy features include up to seven hours of battery life, an 8MP rear cam and 5MP selfie lens, and quality build materials. We’re not sure how long this Samsung promo is going to last, so now is the best time to nab this offer! 

Save $40 when you order the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ through Samsung, and be sure to check out the other Samsung Galaxy deals we found this week. We also have a separate list of Samsung tablet deals that we’re always updating!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free
YouTube Flex mode features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Folding phones have made a comeback the last couple of years, and if you’re in the market for one of the best folding phones the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one worth taking a look at. iPhone deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, and Google Pixel 8 deals provide discounts on popular but more straightforward smartphones, but Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (as well as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals) deals offer an opportunity to put something different in your pocket. There are a lot of outlets for buying a new Galaxy Z Flip 5, so we’ve organized all of the deals below. You’re going to want to read onward for these, as there’s even a carrier offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free, making it one of the best phone deals currently available.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $540 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you're trading in but it's useful if you prefer to go direct.

Read more
Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Best Buy today
Showing off the colors on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

A great tablet should do more than provide a bigger-looking and feeling experience than what we’re used to from our smartphones. Of course, that’s also one of the nicest parts of buying a tablet that’s the same brand as your everyday phone. Luckily, Samsung’s Galaxy tablet lineup strikes a great balance between Galaxy smartphone mimicry and tablet-specific UI elements. 

We’ve been reviewing Galaxy tablets for years, and we’re always interested in what Samsung brings to the table. Right now, Best Buy has marked down one of the best Samsung tabs of 2024 by $70. We’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which you’ll be able to grab for $380. These kinds of tablet deals only come around once in a while, so act fast!

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases in 2024
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the display open.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is finally here. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen and an all-new 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow. The phone boasts many impressive features, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, as well as a 10MP selfie camera. It also has Galaxy AI built into it for an enhanced user experience.

Starting at $1,100, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn’t an inexpensive phone. Therefore, it’s wise to cover it with a case. Here are the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases currently on the market.

Read more