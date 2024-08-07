The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, perfect for back to school, is on sale

There’s no better way to bring in the new school year than with a brand-new tablet. Perfect for note-taking, web browsing, photo editing, and keeping track of your coursework and daily duties, one of the best tablet brands is the popular Samsung Galaxy lineup. Renowned for its lightweight design and reliable performance, one of the best Galaxy tabs on the market just so happens to have a major discount this week.

When you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ through Samsung, you’ll only pay $180. At full price, this model typically goes for $220. We see plenty of tablet deals on a daily basis, and this is one you don’t want to miss!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU with up to 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers an exceptional Android 13 experience. Users can expect fast load times for web browsing and app usage, as well as speedy UI navigation. And while a traditional PC may have more storage space to work with, 64GB is decent enough for a solid collection of docs, apps, photos, videos, and other files.

The 11-inch screen produces a bright and colorful picture at up to 1920 x 1200 resolution. Whether you’re watching HD movies and shows, or working on a photo-editing project, the LCD manages to get up to 90Hz adaptive. While we might not recommend the A9+ as your dedicated gaming device, sports and fast-moving action scenes should be rendered free of lag and ghosting.

Other noteworthy features include up to seven hours of battery life, an 8MP rear cam and 5MP selfie lens, and quality build materials. We’re not sure how long this Samsung promo is going to last, so now is the best time to nab this offer!

Save $40 when you order the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ through Samsung, and be sure to check out the other Samsung Galaxy deals we found this week. We also have a separate list of Samsung tablet deals that we’re always updating!