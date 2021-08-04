The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is finally getting a U.S. launch and price details after previously having been announced for other markets in May. The S7 FE is a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. Like other “Fan Edition” devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it acts as a more affordable, mid-range option next to Samsung’s premium lineup, but stands a step above the budget Galaxy Tab A series.

The Tab S7 FE 5G will be available starting August 5 for $669 directly from Samsung.com, AT&T, and Verizon. T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and other retailers will also get it in the following days. The 5G model will only come in Mystic Black, while the Wi-Fi version comes with various color options including black, silver, light green, and light pink.

The Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available for preorder on August 5, starting at $530. The actual release date will be in September. Either purchase or preorder will net you an $80 Samsung credit.

It’s interesting that the more costly 5G model releases earlier than the Wi-Fi model. Samsung is clearly trying to push the connectivity and productivity features of the Tab S7 FE, emphasizing its multitasking and productivity while using accessories like the Book Cover and Keyboard Cover. It’s questionable how many people actually use a tablet for productivity, and even more questionable how many take advantage of cellular connectivity, but the 5G capability does give the slate a notable advantage the base iPad which still only works with 4G LTE networks, unlike the 5G-enabled iPad Pro.

Aside from that, there are no surprises here in terms of hardware. Since the Tab S7 FE 5G is a version of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, it has a large 12.4-inch 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) TFT screen with dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in its base configuration, and can support a microSD card up to 1TB. You get an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 10,090mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Among the notable features, is that it comes with an S Pen in the box allowing for drawing and sketching, though the Book Cover and Keyboard Cover are extra if you want to use the Tab S7 FE for real productivity. For connectivity options, you get 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G will also be heading to AT&T and Verizon later this month, with preorders going live on August 5. It’ll be available in-store and online at Verizon on August 13, and in certain other stores on August 27.

