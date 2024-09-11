This Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leak may have revealed everything

Samsung fans, get excited. After the certifications for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra were spotted online a few weeks ago, we knew it wouldn’t be long before more information came our way. Now it’s here: Android Headlines and WinFuture broke leaks about the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra, confirming another rumor: this generation consists of only two models.

The leaks confirmed many of the rumors we already knew, but they also brought with them a fair share of new information. That includes specs, image renders, and notes on expected features. Buckle in because there’s a lot to go through.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Let’s start with specs. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also boasts a 10,090mAh battery. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S10 Plus has a slightly smaller display than the Ultra, at just 12.5 inches.

But wait! How do the cameras hold up? The S10 Plus has one 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the front and a 13MP main camera with an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is IP68 certified, has an “Enhanced Armor Aluminum” frame, and measures 185.4mm by 285.4mm by 5.6mm. The 5G and Wi-Fi models vary in weight: 571 and 576 grams, respectively (that’s just slightly over a pound).

The biggest downgrade for the S10 Plus from the Ultra is the connectivity, which is limited solely to Wi-Fi 6E rather than Wi-Fi 7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

True to its name, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a major step up from the S10 Plus and boasts higher specs and more cameras. The Ultra model comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Its display is also larger at 14.6 inches and has a notch in the center of the screen (when viewed in landscape mode), along with thinner bezels. The tablet is powered by an 11,200mAh battery — and for reference, that’s larger than the battery on an iPad Pro.

The S10 Ultra gets an extra camera on the front, both 12MP, with one having a wide-angle lens and the other having an ultrawide lens. It also has the same 13MP main and 8MP ultrawide on its back as the Plus.

Like the Plus, the S10 Ultra is IP68 certified and has the same Enhanced Armor Aluminum. It measures 208.6mm by 326.4mm by 5.4mm, quite a bit larger than the Plus. It’s also heftier: 718 grams for the 5G model and 723 grams for the Wi-Fi model.

The Ultra has one final edge in its Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, which allows it to have a faster and more responsive connection.

Similarities and features

While the two are different in some ways, the S10 Plus and S10 Ultra share many of the same options and features. Their build is essentially the same, with curved edges and a flat back panel. They’ll also both come in the same color patterns: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

Both models have the ability to expand the internal storage with a microSD card. This is an easy way to add a bit more space without spending money on a larger drive.

Both tablets are rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus CPU. If this is true, they’ll be more powerful than the 2023 variants. The S10 Plus and S10 Ultra both offer S Pen support, too. Take that, Apple Pencil. Samsung does its work in pen.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI feature will be included with both phones, along with popular features like Circle to Search, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and more. The estimated price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is 1,119 euros, or around $1,250. The S10 Ultra is estimated to launch at 1,339 euros, or around $1,500.

Now, bear in mind that these are just rumors. Samsung has released no official statement or launch date, but Android Headlines and WinFuture have a proven track record, so it’s OK to start getting excited about the launch of these tablets. We should hear something official from Samsung soon enough.