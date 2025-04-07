 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Buy these Samsung tablets tonight and save up to $160

By
A girl studies on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with it's S Pen on top.
Samsung

Last fall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series came out, giving us the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+. And, already, you can get it with a discount of $130 or more, if you act fast. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage versions of the tablet — with their accompanying S-Pen stylus — are on sale today until 1:00 a.m. ET. That means you can get the 256GB storage version for $870 instead of $1,000 (a savings of $130) and the 512GB version for $960 instead of $1,120 (a savings of $160).

To take advantage of these great tablet deals, just tap the button below. Remember, you only have until 1:00 a.m., though, as this is a Best Buy “Deal of the Day,” so be sure to tap the button now, not later, if you really want the tablet. Alternatively, keep reading to get an overview of the tablet as well as how much storage you should get.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is a highly-rated tablet with an anti-reflection AMOLED screen, an included stylus, a tough aluminum frame, and the ability to add a keyboard later to make it a worthwhile Microsoft Surface alternative. You might know more of its “big bro” tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is found on both our best Android tablets and general best tablets lists. The main reason the Ultra makes it on the lists while the “plus” doesn’t, however, is size, as when we compared the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ we concluded that “The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10 Plus are great tablets with virtually identical specs. For most folks, the choice between the two will come down to one thing: size.” You can be assured that the S10+ is an excellent tablet with its 12.4 inch and 2800 x 1752 resolution screen.

Related

Now that we’ve established that this is an excellent tablet, which storage should you get? It probably comes down to whether you want a ton of apps or you use more cloud storage. If you intend to use this as a tablet for gaming, for example, go ahead and get the bigger storage. If, on the other hand, you want to use this as a tablet for notetaking (and take advantage of features like AI Note Assist to summarize notes or the Math helper that helps you solve math problems written out with the stylus) then you’ll likely be using cloud storage and find the 256GB storage just fine.

So, just to remind you, the tablets are only on sale now through 1:00 AM EST. That means that you need to make a purchase sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this deal. The 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is now $870. That’s a drop of $130 from its usual $1,000 price. Meanwhile, the 512GB version is down to $960. That’s a savings of $160 from the usual $1,120. You can find both of these tablets by tapping the button below and choosing the size you like before checkout.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is extra affordable today (if you know where to look)
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

If you're looking for a top-tier tablet, complete with a stylus pen, then you know you might have to pay big. But that's not really the case if you're getting a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and S-Pen with this deal. Usually the 256GB Wi-Fi-enabled machine would cost $1,000, but you can get yours today for just $700. That's a savings of $300 if you act now. Tap the button below to get one of the best tablets at a much more affordable price than usual, or keep reading to see why this tablet might be worthy of your tech repertoire.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ has a large 12.4 inch screen, a QHD (2800 x 1752 pixel) resolution for crispy handheld viewing, and 12GB of RAM that make it more powerful at multitasking than many of the best budget laptops. This version comes with 256GB of on board memory too, which Best Buy classifies as "Medium," but if you browse around enough you'll see enough 64GB and 128GB devices to know that it's closer to "Medium-High" for a tablet (if Best Buy had such a category).

Read more
Get up to $325 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with this trade-in deal
Galaxy Watch Ultra in white

You're probably going to have to wait a while before you start seeing smartwatch deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, but if you've got a wearable device that you're willing to let go, you may want to check out how much you can get for it from Samsung's enhanced trade-in credit program. There's a chance for up to $325 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which would halve its original price of $650 to $325. Click the button below to see how much your device might be worth.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
We described the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra as "one of the most eye-catching smartwatches" of 2024, and gave it a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review. Its bold and unique design, along with its big and bright display, will certainly turn heads, but it remains surprisingly comfortable despite its size. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra also offers excellent paired performance with your smartphone, a comprehensive health monitoring system, and a two-day battery life.

Read more
A colorful deal? Save $500 on the OnePlus Open today, but color matters
Rear shell of OnePlus Open in black.

If the first thing you think of when you think of a folding phone is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold or the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, it is time to broaden your horizons. Why? The OnePlus Open, considered to be one of the best folding phones, is a little older but still a worthy contender. And today, you can save $500 or more off of its usual $1,700 price.

However, where you should buy it depends on which color variation you want — Emerald Dusk (green) or Voyager Black. For the green variation, you can get the phone for $1,200 at either Amazon or Best Buy, saving you $500. The black version, however, is selling for $1,092 at Amazon. Despite not being labelled as a deal, the black version is $108 cheaper on Amazon than Best Buy and $608 cheaper than Best Buy's regular price. And, surprisingly, the colors do matter a tad.

Read more