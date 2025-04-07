Buy these Samsung tablets tonight and save up to $160

Last fall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series came out, giving us the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+. And, already, you can get it with a discount of $130 or more, if you act fast. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage versions of the tablet — with their accompanying S-Pen stylus — are on sale today until 1:00 a.m. ET. That means you can get the 256GB storage version for $870 instead of $1,000 (a savings of $130) and the 512GB version for $960 instead of $1,120 (a savings of $160).

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is a highly-rated tablet with an anti-reflection AMOLED screen, an included stylus, a tough aluminum frame, and the ability to add a keyboard later to make it a worthwhile Microsoft Surface alternative. You might know more of its “big bro” tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is found on both our best Android tablets and general best tablets lists. The main reason the Ultra makes it on the lists while the “plus” doesn’t, however, is size, as when we compared the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ we concluded that “The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10 Plus are great tablets with virtually identical specs. For most folks, the choice between the two will come down to one thing: size.” You can be assured that the S10+ is an excellent tablet with its 12.4 inch and 2800 x 1752 resolution screen.

Now that we’ve established that this is an excellent tablet, which storage should you get? It probably comes down to whether you want a ton of apps or you use more cloud storage. If you intend to use this as a tablet for gaming, for example, go ahead and get the bigger storage. If, on the other hand, you want to use this as a tablet for notetaking (and take advantage of features like AI Note Assist to summarize notes or the Math helper that helps you solve math problems written out with the stylus) then you’ll likely be using cloud storage and find the 256GB storage just fine.

