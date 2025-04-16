 Skip to main content
Walmart knocks the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra to below $1,000

The front of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with the S Pen to the side
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the latest flagship model for Samsung’s tablets, has already found its way into the Samsung Galaxy deals at Walmart. It’s on sale for $985, for savings of $144 on its original price of $1,129. The discount may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss the chance to buy this premium device for less than $1,000, there should be no hesitation. We highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase as soon as you can — today if possible, as tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which was just released in October 2024, has already claimed a spot in our list of the best tablets as our choice for the best big Android tablet. We gave it a score of 4 out of 5 stars partly because of its gorgeous display — a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with anti-reflective technology so you won’t have trouble using it while you’re outdoors. The tablet also features IP68 water and dust resistance, alongside Armor Aluminum frames for extra durability.

The performance of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is another major selling point for the tablet. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor and 12GB of RAM, and you can expand its built-in 256GB storage by up to 1TB through a microSD card. Your purchase of the device will also comes with the S Pen, a stylus that makes it easier to draw and take notes, and a Keyboard Case that pulls double duty of protecting the display when closed and transforming the tablet into a laptop when open.

If you’re thinking about investing in your next purchase from Samsung tablet deals, you might want to make it the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. It’s available from Walmart with a $144 discount that slashes its price from $1,129 to $985, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires. The device is pretty new so chances to save aren’t happening often yet, so you better grab this opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for below $1,000.

