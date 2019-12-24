It won’t be here in time for Christmas — and it’s unclear precisely when it might debut — but yes, Virginia, there will be a Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G at some point in the foreseeable future. That confirmation, spotted by SamMobile, comes directly from a Samsung promotion now running in its home base in South Korea that lists the Galaxy Tab S6 variant (model SM-T866N) as “coming soon.”
This does not exactly come as a shock. Samsung has been aggressive in adapting 5G connectivity in its smartphones, and there’s been buzz surrounding the possibility of a 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 since last fall, when the upcoming model not only received Bluetooth certification but was also approved by Korea’s National Radio Agency.
The newest tablet features prominently on the company’s Galaxy Academy website, and though there are no details on specs aside from the inclusion of 5G, Samsung is using the same promo image as its S6 Tab, which may indicate that’s one of the few differences between it and the current Wi-Fi and LTE models. That means it will be a high-end product that may resemble the current S6 Tab, with specs like a 10.5-inch super AMOLED screen with 2,560 × 1,600 resolution (287 pixels-per-inch), a dual camera system with 13MP and 5MP rear and 8MP front shooters, and daylong battery life powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. Samsung’s World of 5G page, part of the promo site that features other
While this allegedly imminent release would mark the first time a tablet includes 5G, the tech available to use it is still scarce on a worldwide basis. South Korea has some of the most advanced
Editors' Recommendations
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 vs. Tab S5e vs. Tab S4: A look at all the differences
- Best Buy drops prices on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and S5e tablets during Cyber Week
- The best tablet deals for December 2019: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Amazon Fire
- Samsung’s Star Wars edition Galaxy Note 10 Plus is no longer far, far away
- Amazon slashes up to $158 on these 8- and 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablets