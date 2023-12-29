For those who are on the hunt for budget-friendly tablet deals, you should take a look at Amazon’s year-end sale as it includes a 49% discount on the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. From its original price of $430, it’s down to a more affordable $220 for savings of $210. We’re not sure if this price will stick after the New Year, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away if this tablet meets your needs.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

For its price, you shouldn’t expect the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to match the performance of the top-of-the-line models among the best tablets. However, for handling daily tasks such as browsing the internet and delivering presentations, it’s more than enough with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM. While its internal storage space is limited to 128GB, you have the option of expanding it through a microSD card by up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with Android 12, but you can upgrade it to Android 14, which is the latest version of the operating system.

The 10.4-inch touchscreen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers 2000 x 1200 resolution, for decent size and quality when you’re checking social media and watching streaming shows. The tablet also comes with a pair of AKG stereo speakers for thrilling audio. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with the S Pen that you can use to draw sketches and take down notes, and its battery can last up to 13 hours on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, originally priced at $430, is down to just $220 in Amazon’s year-end sale. It’s a steal at this price, which saves you $210, but if you’re interested in getting the tablet for this cheap, you’re going to have to complete your purchase immediately. That’s because time is probably running out for this offer, and it’s not a good idea to keep delaying your purchase as it may be gone by the time you come back. If you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will prove to be a dependable companion for you, you should probably proceed with the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations