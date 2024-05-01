 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with a free S Pen is down to $199

By
A render of the front of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024.
Samsung

There are tablet deals that slash the prices of devices that are designed to meet the requirements of creative professionals, but you can also take advantage of offers for tablets that are designed for simpler purposes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great example of the latter, and it’s on sale from Walmart with a $150 discount that pulls its price down to a very affordable $199 from $349. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long though, so if you’re interested in this bargain you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now available, but the 2022 release of the tablet, which is the one that’s discounted on Walmart, remains a worthwhile purchase today as long as you manage your expectations. It’s not going to challenge the best tablets in terms of performance as it only offers 4GB of RAM, but it’s going to be more than enough for daily activities such as browsing the internet, catching up on social media, and watching streaming shows. The tablet only comes with 64GB of storage, but you can use a microSD card for up to 1TB of additional space.

The 10.4-inch Full HD touchscreen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is pretty large for its price, and the tablet comes with the S Pen stylus as an additional input option for its display when drawing sketches and taking down notes. The tablet can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and while its ships with Android 12, you can upgrade it to Android 14 right after you unbox it.

For one of the cheapest Samsung tablet deals that you can buy right now, go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is on sale from Walmart at $150 off. The device will be yours for a cheap $199 instead of its sticker price of $349, but you need to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure if the offer will still be online tomorrow. If the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite fits your budget and you think it will address your needs, go ahead with the transaction while the savings are still available.

