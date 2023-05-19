The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is currently on sale from Best Buy, with the model offering 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM available for just $470 following the retailer’s $130 discount on its sticker price of $600. This is one of the most attractive tablet deals in the market right now, but time is running out if you want to take advantage of it. The device’s price goes back to normal at the end of the day, so you shouldn’t waste time if you want to purchase it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, is a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus as it’s equipped with the same 12.4-inch touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, instead of the 11-inch touchscreen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, however, has a TFT screen, and not the Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that’s found in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. That’s an acceptable trade-off for the tablet’s lower price though, especially if you’ll only be using the device for watching streaming content, playing games, and browsing the internet.

The octa-core Qualcomm SM7325 processor promises a smooth experience for owners of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which can run up to 11 hours on a single charge. The tablet has Android 11 pre-installed out of the box, but you can upgrade it to Android 13 in order to access the latest features of Google’s operating system. The S Pen is also included in every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, for an additional input option for taking notes and drawing sketches, among other purposes.

If you want to purchase a dependable tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is highly recommended, especially with the lowered price of $470 for its 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM model following a $130 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $600. The hours are counting down until the offer expires though, and there’s also the chance that stocks sell out before then, so if you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for much cheaper than usual, you should push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

